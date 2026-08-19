A look inside Gwalior royal family's palace featuring the world's largest pair of chandeliers, grand architecture
Jai Vilas Palace, built in 1874, combines European architectural styles and Indian heritage, and is home to the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior.
The Jai Vilas Palace, which has been home to one of India's most affluent princely families, blends European styles and the opulence of Indian heritage. Constructed in 1874 by Maharaja Jayajirao Scindia of the Maratha Scindia dynasty and the then-Maharaja of the Princely State of Gwalior, it boasts lush gardens, intricate frescoes, and historical artefacts.
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Today, it is not only the private residence of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior but also a museum. On July 31, Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and Yuvraj Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia gave Outlook Luxe a grand tour of their abode. Let's take a look inside the palace:
Inside the Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior
Constructed to welcome Prince George and Princess Mary of Wales, the Jai Vilas Palace is no ordinary residence and is an ode to maximalism. The three-storeyed palace was designed by Lieutenant Colonel Sir Michael Filose and combines three architectural styles: a Tuscan-style first storey, an Italian Doric second storey, and a Corinthian-style third storey.
Painted in brilliant white, the 19th-century palace was built of sandstone and features minimal Indo-Saracenic elements. It also does not incorporate many local motifs or regional iconography. It is, rather, an European masterpiece living in the heart of India, inspiring awe amongst visitors from across the world.
Unique details
Today, the Jai Vilas Palace is managed by nearly 400 staff members and spans close to 30 acres. It is also home to the world’s largest pair of chandeliers, which decorate the Durbar Hall. A few of the palace's stunning features include large, lush gardens, colourful frescoes on the walls, ornate gold carvings, paintings documenting the rich lineage of the Gwalior dynasty, vintage furniture, a stunning dining area, and luxurious carpets.
A museum open to all
According to the official website of Jai Vilas Palace, on December 12, 1964, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia converted the Palace's West and South wings into a museum. It was done in the memory of her beloved husband, HH Maharaja Sir Jiwaji Rao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the Princely State of Gwalior.
The museum was inaugurated by the then-President of India, Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Over the years, portions of the West wing of the Palace have also been added to the museum, allowing guests to glimpse art, culture, Maratha history, and the lifestyle of the Scindia Dynasty.
With about 40 galleries, the museum displays collections from the 18th to the 20th centuries, including the Kerman Masha’ir carpet in the Durbar Hall, royal carriages and royal textiles, decorative art, rosewood furniture, rare prints and manuscripts, and the palanquin of Shah Alam, among other artefacts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More