Jamnagar's Vantara Niwas: Ultra-luxurious wellness retreat where Indian heritage meets mindfulness, relaxation, nature

Global wellness brand ELE|NA has forayed into India, signaling a new chapter for the country’s luxury hospitality landscape, anchoring its debut at the Ambanis' exclusive Vantara Niwas in Jamnagar. Also read | Lionel Messi experiences Indian rituals and wildlife at Anant Ambani's Vantara ELE|NA brings bespoke wellness to Vantara Niwas, Jamnagar. (All pics: ELE|NA)

Introducing its specialised concept, Minerals by ELE|NA, the brand aims to redefine the ultra-luxury wellness sector by moving away from conventional, template-driven spa treatments toward highly intuitive, hyper-personalised care.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Heidi Grimwood, senior vice president of ELE|NA, shed light on the collaborative vision behind the project, the evolving expectations of the modern Indian elite, and why the future of well-being can no longer rely on standard spa checklists.

Moving beyond the standard checklist At the core of ELE|NA’s entry into India is a rejection of the traditional, predetermined spa menu. Heidi stressed that true wellness requires therapists to possess an innate emotional awareness, a skill heavily highlighted through the brand's training protocols.

"At ELE|NA, we believe wellness begins long before a treatment starts. It begins with listening deeply, observing carefully and responding with intention," Heidi said, adding, "The future of wellness cannot be built around rigid menus. Every guest arrives with a different physical condition, emotional state and life context."

To operationalise this philosophy, the brand relies on its proprietary training system to cultivate a deeper connection between therapists and guests, she shared.

"Our therapists are trained not only in technique, but also in awareness. They learn to recognise verbal and non-verbal cues, understand how a guest is responding in the moment, and adapt their approach with sensitivity and confidence," she explained. "For me, this is where true expertise lies. It is not simply in delivering a treatment well, but in knowing what the guest needs before they are able to articulate it fully," Heidi said.