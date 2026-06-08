A mind-body approach for PMOS: Lifestyle expert shares why women need holistic lifestyle regulation for treatment

For years, women have been told to look at hormonal concerns through a narrow lens: irregular periods, acne, weight gain, hair fall, or fertility challenges. But the body is never that fragmented. Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), formerly known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), is a reminder that women’s hormonal health cannot be reduced to the ovaries alone. It involves metabolism, insulin response, inflammation, stress, sleep, emotions, gut health, lifestyle rhythm, and the environment a woman lives in every day. Lifestyle patterns like nutrition, movement, sleep and stress levels need to be regulated for PMOS treatment. (Pexel)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Luke Countinho, an integrative lifestyle expert, who highlights, “In our work over the last 15+ years, we have seen that young women are no longer satisfied with temporary symptom management alone. They want to understand why their body feels out of rhythm. That is a good thing. Women are not becoming difficult patients. They are becoming more aware patients.”

The shift women need The lifestyle coach recounts the experience of a young woman struggling with delayed cycles, stubborn belly fat, fatigue, stress, and a growing fear that her body was working against her. She had already tried cutting foods, pushing herself harder, and managing each symptom separately. Luke notes, “But when we looked deeper, her lifestyle picture told a fuller story: inadequate sleep, high emotional load, erratic meals, low recovery, blood sugar fluctuations, and years of treating her cycle as an isolated problem.”

He notes that the work did not begin with punishment or restriction. It began with rebuilding the foundation: regular meals, better protein quality and bioavailability, improved sleep rhythm, movement that suited her body, gut support, stress regulation, and a more compassionate relationship with food and her cycle.

The lifestyle expert highlights, “This is the shift women need. The cycle is not separate from sleep. Skin is not separate from the gut. Cravings are not separate from stress. Weight resistance is not separate from insulin, movement, inflammation, and emotional health.”