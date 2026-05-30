Nutritionist explains how eating late at night may be affecting your hormones, sleep, and weight

Mitushi said, “Our body follows a natural biological clock known as the circadian rhythm. This rhythm influences digestion, insulin sensitivity, hunger hormones, and energy expenditure throughout the day.”

While an occasional late meal is unlikely to cause harm, regularly eating large meals close to bedtime may affect sleep quality, appetite regulation, blood sugar control, and make long-term weight management more challenging. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, fitness coach, nutritionist, and author of Fearless Diet, Mitushi Ajmera, decoded the harmful effects of late-night snacking.

In today’s busy world of global meetings, different time zones, long workdays, and extended business hours, many people don’t get a chance to truly relax until they return home late in the evening. Some spend the day skipping meals , avoiding outside food, or surviving on tea and coffee, only to arrive home with hours of accumulated hunger. This often leads to a large dinner, justified by the feeling that they have hardly eaten all day.

Mitushi explained that, however, this does not mean that eating after 8 PM automatically causes weight gain or hormonal damage. Total calorie intake, food quality, sleep, stress levels, physical activity, and meal consistency still play a major role in overall health.

She highlighted that during the earlier part of the day, the body is generally more insulin sensitive and therefore more efficient at utilising carbohydrates and other nutrients for energy. As the day progresses, insulin sensitivity gradually declines, and the body’s ability to handle large meals becomes less efficient. This is one reason why a substantial breakfast is often metabolically better tolerated than an equally large dinner. The same meal eaten earlier in the day may result in better glucose control and energy utilisation compared with eating it late at night.

The real concern is not simply the time, but the pattern: long gaps without food, excessive hunger, overeating at night, poor sleep, and excess calorie intake. She recommends a balanced dinner eaten mindfully, and not too close to bedtime, as it is usually a more sustainable approach than following fear-based food rules. So, whether you are trying to lose weight or live a healthier lifestyle, focus on a balanced meal with enough nutrients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.