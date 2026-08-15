Travel Watch: MakeMyTrip collaborates with the Ministry of Tourism to promote 350+ guided tours across India

India has plenty of places to visit, but the stories behind them can be harder to find. MakeMyTrip and the Ministry of Tourism are now trying to change that with a new partnership that brings more than 350 guided tours across 60-plus cities onto the travel platform.

The tours are available to book from August 15, Independence Day, with more experiences expected to be added to the catalogue. The initiative is aligned with the Incredible India and Dekho Apna Desh campaigns and covers India's heritage, culture, spirituality, cuisine, festivals and monuments.

The starting price is ₹500, giving travellers the option to add a local experience without spending a fortune.

From tea tasting in Palampur to ghost walks in Mussoorie The new collection goes well beyond the standard city sightseeing tour. Travellers can choose experiences led by local guides and experts, with plenty of options for those who like their holidays to include something a little more unusual.

Some of the experiences include: • Palampur: Tea Tasting Session across local tea estates

• Agra: Heritage play and kite flying experience

• Mussoorie: The Mussoorie Ghost's Walk through colonial lanes after dark

• Varanasi: Sacred Ganges Immersion, including sunrise over the Ganges and the evening Aarti

• Kolkata: Street Photography Tour focused on everyday city life

• Saligao, Goa: Village walking tour followed by high tea at a local home

• Jaipur: Meet the Artisans, including a hands-on block printing session

• Goa: Electric cycle ride through Salvador Do Mundo

• Mumbai: A tour covering Dharavi, Dhobi Ghat, Dabbawallas and India Gateway

There are also walking, cycling, vehicle-based and multi-day experiences, along with museums, heritage walks, treks, safaris and cultural attractions.

Booking local experiences gets a digital push Finding a local guide in India has traditionally been something travellers sorted out after reaching their destination. Recommendations from hotels, friends and locals often filled the gap, while prices and availability could vary.

This partnership brings these experiences into an online booking platform, allowing travellers to plan them before their trip. It also gives local guides and communities a direct way to reach potential customers.

“Our guides, local experts and communities are the backbone of India’s tourism value chain,” said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism and Culture. He added that the partnership allows them to reach travellers directly and share India’s stories.

For MakeMyTrip, the move is also about making these local experiences easier to find.

“India has never been short of stories worth telling,” said Rajesh Magow, Executive Director and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip. He said the partnership aims to make these experiences easier for travellers to find and book, while putting local guides and experts at the centre.

The initiative will be supported by a joint campaign launching on Independence Day, as well as a master film celebrating the partnership. With the catalogue set to expand, India's next travel plan could include fewer generic sightseeing stops and a lot more stories from the people who actually know the place.

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