5 reasons your next family holiday should be to Hong Kong: From easy flights and Indian food to Disneyland fun

Hong Kong, to me, was a surprise. It all began with the need to find a November holiday spot that wasn’t too far from India, had great weather and didn’t throw my body clock off. After going through the usual suspects, most of which we had already visited, we landed in Hong Kong. That’s when the research started, and what I found made me wonder why more Indian families don’t put this city on their list. Here’s what won me over. The stunning Hong Kong skyline(Adobestock.com)

Before we dive in, here’s a quick snapshot of Hong Kong:

The city is split into Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories, all connected by the MTR metro.

Staying near an MTR station makes sightseeing easier and keeps travel costs in check.

Google Maps helps you pick hotels closer to metro stations, so you save both time and money.

Pick up an Octopus Card for tap-and-go rides on trains, buses and even small purchases.

Public transport is fast, clean and family-friendly, so getting around is part of the fun.

1. Transport that makes you smile



Hong Kong is planned in a way that takes the stress out of moving around. Every metro stop has English signage, the apps are all in English, and the Octopus Card is a lifesaver. Buy it online before you land and collect it at the airport with 50 HKD already loaded in. You can use it on the metro, buses, attractions, eateries and even souvenir shops. Lose the card and you can reload a new one at any 7/11, which you will find at nearly every corner. My tip is to pick a hotel near a metro stop. I chose Tsim Sha Tsui for the boulevard walks, late-night McDonald’s burgers and the family-friendly vibe.

The Octopus Card is the one swipe solution to navigating public transport in Hong Kong.(Hindustan Times)

2. Disneyland without the shock to your wallet



Theme parks are often a budget-buster, but not here. The ticket for Hong Kong Disneyland was priced close to what I paid for an amusement park back in Bangalore. We skipped the fast track pass, went on a weekday and managed every ride without queues. Spend the whole day, take snack breaks and don’t miss the small Indian counter inside that serves a proper thali. Carry protein bars for kids since most other meals inside can feel heavy on the stomach and the pocket.

English signages everywhere make travel in Hong Kong very easy.(Hindustan Times)

3. Ocean Park is the real hidden gem



If Disneyland takes the spotlight, Ocean Park is the one families almost forget to plan for. From pandas and aquariums to roller coasters and dolphin shows, it’s the kind of mix that keeps both kids and adults hooked. There’s even a water park attached if you want to make a splash. We ended up spending an entire day here and came out pleasantly exhausted.

Eating in Hong Kong can be more fun than sightseeing!(Hindustan Times)

4. Indian approved food when you crave it most



Food was the biggest surprise in Hong Kong. It’s not just about what you eat; it’s about how much easier it makes family travel when kids and adults can both find comfort meals.

Breakfast in Tsim Sha Tsui

Bolton Cafe became my favourite start to the day. Order the set meal of tomato cheese sandwich with iced milk tea and add a pineapple bun with butter. That bun alone is worth waking up for.



Bolton Cafe became my favourite start to the day. Order the set meal of tomato cheese sandwich with iced milk tea and add a pineapple bun with butter. That bun alone is worth waking up for. Vegetarian dim sums at Veggie Kingdom

This was a Tsim Sha Tsui gem. A full vegetarian-only dim sum service with mock meat and Hong Kong-style flavours that felt like it was made for Indian travellers. Go in the afternoon to get the best selection.



This was a Tsim Sha Tsui gem. A full vegetarian-only dim sum service with mock meat and Hong Kong-style flavours that felt like it was made for Indian travellers. Go in the afternoon to get the best selection. Papa Gomes 1 for ghar ka khana

Climbing the endless mid-level escalators is an experience on its own, but the reward is a cosy thali that tasted better than many I’ve had back home. Fresh naan, curries, samosas and a bill that doesn’t make you flinch.



Climbing the endless mid-level escalators is an experience on its own, but the reward is a cosy thali that tasted better than many I’ve had back home. Fresh naan, curries, samosas and a bill that doesn’t make you flinch. Michelin indulgence at Chilli Fagara

Don’t be fooled by the small vegetarian menu. The dumplings in chilli oil are addictive, and the oil itself becomes a treasure when you mix it with fried noodles. Easily the best comfort meal of the trip.

Don’t be fooled by the small vegetarian menu. The dumplings in chilli oil are addictive, and the oil itself becomes a treasure when you mix it with fried noodles. Easily the best comfort meal of the trip. Desserts that impress

Egg tarts are everywhere, but Bakehouse’s Nutella-stuffed doughnuts deserve the real applause. Pair it with a coffee after a long day, and you’ll forget the queues and tired legs.

5. Getting there is a breeze



Planning the paperwork and flights turned out easier than I thought. Indian passport holders need to apply for a Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR), which is essentially an online approval to enter Hong Kong. It is free, but the form can be tricky — one small spelling error led to my rejection the first time. I strongly suggest using trusted platforms like Atlys, MakeMyTrip or StampThePassport. The service fee is small, and it takes the stress away. Apply at least three months in advance for peace of mind and the option to apply for a Visa if your PAR gets rejected (Which, in my case, helped. I had enough time to apply for a VISA and got it since my tickets were booked in advance of applying for the PAR - rookie mistake!)

Once the PAR is approved, booking flights is simple. Direct flights from cities like Delhi and Mumbai are frequent, and if you’re flexible with timings and don’t mind non-refundable tickets, you can find fares that are surprisingly budget-friendly.

Many families combine Hong Kong with Macau, which is visa-free and just a short ferry or bridge ride away. One smart way to do it is to land in Hong Kong, head to Macau straight from the airport, spend a day or two there, and return to Hong Kong for the rest of your stay. It saves time and makes the final departure smoother.

Bonus reason: Shopping that excites every age group

Hong Kong knows how to tempt shoppers. Sham Shui Po is a maze of toy streets and stationery shops where you’ll find Lego sets, miniature cars and quirky school supplies at prices that make you look twice. Citygate Outlets is another must-stop, especially since it’s right next to the Ngong Ping cable car that takes you to the Big Buddha.

From Nike to luxury labels, this is where you can score matching sneakers for the whole family without emptying your wallet.

Hong Kong gave me metro rides that worked like magic, theme parks that didn’t burn a hole in the pocket, Indian food when I needed it most, shopping streets that thrilled and walks in parks that felt like they belonged to another world. For Indian families looking for a destination that mixes comfort with fun, this city is one of Asia’s best-kept secrets.

Hong Kong Park: The secret gem you need to add to your itinerary!(Hindustan Times)

