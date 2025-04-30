Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under 2500 with our top 8 curated picks

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 30, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Travel smarter with our handpicked selection of the best trolley bags under 2500 for every solo traveller and budget traveller looking to save big.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small Size Cabin Luggage Suitcase 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene 55 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage (FO1 (0) 09 001) with TSA Lock View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 56 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Wheeler Spinner Wheels Carry-On Luggage (Carrot-Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sky Bags Mint 65 cms Poly Carbonate Hard sided Medium check-in Black Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹2,189

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polyester Dual Edge Hardsided Cabin Small Suitcase/Luggage Spinner Trolley Bag For Travel 4 Wheels | Teal/Blue,55 Cm,Medium View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Commander 55Cms Premium Polyester with PVC Coating Soft Sided Cabin Size 4 Wheels Small Green Speed_Wheel Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹1,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Polyester Topo (Small) 57Cms Soft Cabin Trolley Bag For Travel|Dust Resistant Eco-Soft Printed |Tsa Lock|Sustainable 8 Wheel Speed_Wheel Suitcase For Men & Women|2500 Days Warranty (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,040

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VIP Polypropylene (PP) Quad Active Cabin 55 Cm 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags For Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag With Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase For Travel (Blue) (Small) View Details checkDetails

₹2,480

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NOVEX Ivory Check-in Size Scratch Resistant Trolley with 28-Inch | Polycarbonate Travel Roller Case, Hard Suitcase/Luggage Trolleys | Grey, 4-Wheel, 360° Smooth Rolling Spinner Bag - Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹2,469.05

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRUMPKIN Trolley Bags for Travel, 55 cm Cabin Suitcase, 4 Wheel Black Small Luggage for Men and Women, Hard Side Cabin Bag (Small, Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Commander 55Cms Premium Polyester with PVC Coating Soft Sided Cabin Size 4 Wheels Small Green Speed_Wheel Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹1,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Polypropylene (Pp) Kam Harrier Sp56Cm Suitcase/Small Hard 4 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bag, Slt Gry, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Polycarbonate (Pc) Persia Hardside Small Size Cabin 4 Spinner Wheels Carry-On Luggage Pearl Blue Color 55Cm View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Stroke Cabin Abs Hardshell Luggage (55 Cm) | Printed Luggage 4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock | Unisex, Blue and White, Small View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Travel can be exciting, but no one wants to waste money on overpriced gear. If you’re a budget traveller or solo traveller, you know how important it is to pack smart and spend wisely. Finding a trolley bag under 2500 that looks good, holds enough, and lasts more than one trip can feel like a challenge. That’s where this list comes in. We’ve sifted through the clutter to bring you the best trolley bag picks that don’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Top trolley bags under 2500 for budget travellers and solo travellers who want smart, affordable travel gear that keeps up.
Top trolley bags under 2500 for budget travellers and solo travellers who want smart, affordable travel gear that keeps up.

These trolley bags under 2500 are ideal for light Travel, quick work trips, or last-minute weekend breaks. Affordable doesn’t mean boring. These bags deliver where it counts and keep your packing stress-free from the start.

Our top 8 picks for trolleys under 2500

Loading Suggestions...

This trolley bag is a solid pick for any budget traveller or solo traveller looking for something compact, stylish and durable. Its textured polypropylene shell doesn’t just look neat, it resists scratches like a pro. The smooth spinner wheels make airport runs less annoying, and the fixed combination lock adds basic security. It ticks all the boxes for anyone needing a handy trolley bag under 2500.

Specifications

Material
Scratch-resistant Polypropylene
Size
55 x 38 x 23 cm
Lock Type
Fixed combination lock
Wheels
4 Spinner wheels
Click Here to Buy

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small Size Cabin Luggage Suitcase 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55 Cm

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for the budget traveller who wants extra room without going overboard, this trolley bag under 2500 brings solid build with a bit of flair. The colour-matched recessed TSA lock is a nice touch, and the scratch and impact-resistant body keeps it looking good trip after trip. It also sneaks in that extra bit of packing space that every solo traveller ends up needing right before leaving.

Specifications

Material
Scratch and impact-resistant Polypropylene
Size
55 cm
Warranty
3 years (Manufacturer International)
Click Here to Buy

American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene 55 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage (FO1 (0) 09 001) with TSA Lock

Loading Suggestions...

This bright, bold option is built for the budget traveller who values both space and ease. With its boxy shape and clever 50-50 packing design, this trolley bag under 2500 lets you stay organised on the go. The dual-texture matte finish looks smart, and the smooth 360-degree wheels make Travel less of a hassle. Cross ribbons and extra pockets seal the deal for any solo traveller.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene with matte finish
Size
56 cm
Lock Type
3-digit fixed combination lock
Wheels
360-degree 4 spinner wheels
Click Here to Buy

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 56 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Wheeler Spinner Wheels Carry-On Luggage (Carrot-Orange)

Loading Suggestions...

If you're after a bit more space for your Travel essentials, this Sky Bags suitcase is a top pick for solo travellers and budget-conscious globetrotters. With its spacious 58-litre capacity and polycarbonate build, it’s made for durability without the extra weight. The number lock adds security, while the 4 wheels provide smooth, stable manoeuvrability. Perfect for those longer trips or when you simply need more room for your gear.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Size
65 cm (LxWxH: 44 x 30 x 65 cm)
Lock Type
Number lock
Wheels
4 spinner wheels
Click Here to Buy

Sky Bags Mint 65 cms Poly Carbonate Hard sided Medium check-in Black Suitcase

Loading Suggestions...

This compact and stylish Aristocrat suitcase combines functionality with a sleek design. The printed polycarbonate front shell adds a unique touch, while the polypropylene back shell provides added durability. With 4 smooth wheels, side lugs for extra stability, and a combination lock for security, this small yet spacious trolley bag under 2500 is an excellent choice for any solo traveller or budget-conscious traveller looking for reliable, compact luggage.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate front, Polypropylene back
Size
55 cm
Lock Type
Combination lock
Wheels
4 spinner wheels
Click Here to Buy

Aristocrat Polyester Dual Edge Hardsided Cabin Small Suitcase/Luggage Spinner Trolley Bag For Travel 4 Wheels | Teal/Blue,55 Cm,Medium

Loading Suggestions...

For travellers seeking a balance between premium quality and affordability, this Aristocrat Commander suitcase is a great option. The soft-sided construction offers flexibility, while the expander feature lets you pack more when needed. It’s equipped with a combination lock for safety and 360° spinner wheels for smooth handling. The corner guard provides added protection, making this trolley bag a durable and practical choice for any budget-conscious traveller or solo traveller.

Specifications

Material
Premium polyester with PVC coating
Size
55 cm
Lock Type
Combination lock
Wheels
4 spinner wheels (360°)
Click Here to Buy

Aristocrat Commander 55Cms Premium Polyester with PVC Coating Soft Sided Cabin Size 4 Wheels Small Green Speed_Wheel Suitcase

Loading Suggestions...

The Uppercase Topo Trolley Bag combines eco-conscious design with impressive durability. Built to last, this bag features an 8-wheel system for smooth manoeuvrability and shock-absorbing lugs to protect your belongings. With a TSA lock, laundry compartments, and packing cubes, it ensures organised travel. The customizable push-button handle system and full expander for extra space make it an ideal companion for both men and women on any journey. Backed by 2500 days of international warranty, this bag is built for long-term travel success.

Specifications

Material
Eco-soft printed polyester
Size
57 cm
Lock Type
TSA lock
Wheels
8 wheels (shock-absorbing)
Click Here to Buy

uppercase Polyester Topo (Small) 57Cms Soft Cabin Trolley Bag For Travel|Dust Resistant Eco-Soft Printed |Tsa Lock|Sustainable 8 Wheel Speed_Wheel Suitcase For Men & Women|2500 Days Warranty (Red)

Loading Suggestions...

Lightweight yet durable, the VIP Polypropylene (PP) Quad Active Trolley Bag is perfect for budget travellers and solo travellers seeking reliability. Its tough PP shell is built to withstand the rigours of Travel, while the 8 smooth spinner wheels ensure easy movement. The combination lock offers added security, and the push-button trolley system makes it user-friendly. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend getaway or a business trip, this bag combines style and function at an affordable price.

Specifications

Material
Strong PP shell
Size
55 cm
Lock Type
Combination lock
Wheels
8 spinner wheels
Click Here to Buy

VIP Polypropylene (PP) Quad Active Cabin 55 Cm 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags For Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag With Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase For Travel (Blue) (Small)

Top features and comparison of the 8 best trolley bags under 2500

Best Trolley Bag under 2500MaterialLock TypeWheels
Safari PP PentagonScratch-resistant PolypropyleneFixed combination lock4 spinner wheels
American Tourister IvyScratch and impact-resistant Polypropylene3-digit Recessed TSA lock4 spinner wheels
Kamiliant HarrierPolypropylene with matte finish3-digit fixed combination lock360-degree 4 spinner wheels
Sky Bags MintPolycarbonateNumber lock4 spinner wheels
Aristocrat Polyester Dual EdgePolycarbonate front, Polypropylene backCombination lock4 spinner wheels
Aristocrat CommanderPremium polyester with PVC coatingCombination lock4 spinner wheels (360°)
Uppercase TopoEco-soft printed polyesterTSA lock8 wheels (shock-absorbing)
VIP PP Quad ActiveStrong PP shellCombination lock8 spinner wheels

More picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Backpacks for men: Top picks where durability meets design

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

Best deals on trolley bags under 2500: FAQs

  • What should I look for when choosing a trolley bag under 2500?

    When shopping for a trolley bag under 2500, focus on durability, weight, and ease of manoeuvrability. Look for features like 360-degree spinner wheels, a secure lock system (preferably TSA), and a lightweight yet strong material, such as polypropylene or polycarbonate. Also, consider the size and capacity depending on your travel needs.

  • Are trolley bags under 2500 durable enough for frequent travel?

    Yes! Many trolley bags under 2500 are designed with durability in mind, made from materials like polycarbonate and polypropylene. These materials are tough enough to withstand frequent travel, and many bags feature reinforced corners and strong zippers. While the price point is budget-friendly, you can still find reliable options for regular travel.

  • How much storage space can I expect from a trolley bag under 2500?

    Trolley bags in this price range typically offer enough space for short trips or domestic travel. You’ll usually find medium-sized bags with 50-60 litres of capacity, ideal for packing clothes and personal items for 2-4 days. Many models also feature expanders and internal compartments for organised packing.

  • Do trolley bags under 2500 come with warranty coverage?

    Yes, most reputable brands offer warranties on trolley bags, even at this affordable price point. Expect manufacturer warranties ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the brand. Be sure to check the warranty details before purchasing, as this can provide peace of mind, especially for budget travellers looking for durability in their luggage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under 2500 with our top 8 curated picks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On