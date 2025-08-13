Andaman's untouched charms: Essential tips for mindful island escapes, hidden beaches, and local adventures

The first thing I remember is squinting in the sun and trying not to trip over my suitcase as we walked straight from the airport to the pier at Port Blair. One moment, it was traffic and tarmac. The next, it was just me staring at the biggest stretch of water I had ever seen. My first time on an island, and I was not ready for how the ocean seemed to stretch endlessly. That was when I knew this trip was going to be different. Radhanagar beach on Havelock Island in Andaman; The perfect escape!(Hindustan Times)

The Andaman Islands are not about all-night beach parties or crowded promenades. They are for those who want a holiday that feels unhurried, where the clock does not matter and the waves are the main soundtrack. After a few trips here, I have realised a few simple choices can turn a good Andaman trip into an unforgettable one.

1. Don’t skip Port Blair

Many see Port Blair as a stopover, but it deserves a couple of days. The Cellular Jail light show brings the island’s layered history to life. Joggers Park offers a surreal sunset view of the airport runway from above. Hole-in-the-wall cafés serve crisp dosas and steaming momos. Day trips to Ross Island, Baratang’s limestone caves, and Jolly Buoy’s coral beds keep you happily busy, with turtles making an appearance if you are lucky.

North Bay Island snorkeling point and the Pier at Port Blair.(Hindustan Times)

2. Rent a scooter on every island

A scooter is freedom here. On my second trip, we rented a scooter on every island, and it completely changed the way we experienced them. You can pull over at hidden coves, feel the occasional drizzle on your face, and take detours that tour cars miss. Riding with the wind in my hair let me soak up every view, every sound, and every small moment the islands have to offer.

3. Take the government ferry

Forget the glossy private ferries with air-conditioned cabins. The government ferry gives you something better: the freedom to step out on deck, stand next to the captain’s cabin and watch flying fish race across the surface. Let your hotel in Port Blair arrange tickets a couple of days ahead, and you will set sail with the wind whipping through your hair and an uninterrupted ocean view that you will never get while sitting inside.

The government ferry provides a luxurious view from Neil Island to Havelock Island. (Circa 2014.)(Hindustan Times)

4. Embrace slow evenings

When the sun sets, the pace slows to a whisper. Stock up on snacks, bring a board game, or simply sit outside and listen to the surf. This is the time to soak up the quiet rhythm of the islands and enjoy long, unhurried conversations as the day melts into night.

5. Stay a night at Neil Island

Neil is all about stillness. The sunrise and sunset here are not just beautiful, they stir something within you. Stroll barefoot along the sandy shoreline in the early morning, the calm crash of waves echoing across the island. You will likely find it empty, except for your footprints. By the time you leave, you will be wondering why it took you so long to visit.

6. Scuba dive at Havelock

Havelock is more than its famous Radhanagar Beach. At Kalapathar, sunrise turns the sea into a shifting palette of blues. But it is underwater where the island truly stuns. Forty minutes of beginner scuba puts you in a world where your breath is the loudest sound and parrot fish flicker past like living confetti. I even spotted an octopus on my first dive, a rare surprise my instructor said took him years to witness. Evenings here are best spent watching the sky fade into the sea.

Scuba diving at Havelock Island with PADI(Hindustan Times)

Top travel tips and anecdotes

Eat like a local: Don’t miss Annapurna Cafeteria in Port Blair for fresh dosas and affordable Indian meals. Evening pier vendors serve momos and fried snacks that are perfect for a casual bite.

Hidden shopping gems: Skip touristy markets and check small stalls across the islands. I picked up a pearl necklace sixteen years ago that still looks new.

Plan your itinerary: Each island has a lot to offer. Map your days carefully to hit popular spots at the best times. Plan your evenings too, because after sunset, the islands slow down and you might be left with little to do. Families with kids should consider hotels with breakfast and dinner packages.

Scuba diving in Havelock: Book your dive slots in advance and always go with registered companies to ensure safety and the best experience.

Little Andaman: If you plan to visit, treat it as a separate trip or add an extra week. The pace is slower, accommodations are homestays or simple lodges, and local guides make the experience unforgettable. Luxury options are very limited, so plan accordingly.

Timing matters: Government ferries run on strict schedules. Let your hotel arrange tickets a couple of days ahead to save hassle and enjoy the deck view.

From twilight to sunset at Havelock Island. (Hindustan Times)

In the end, the Andamans give you more than photographs. On my last trip, I stayed up through the night at a beachside resort in Havelock just to watch the blue glow of twilight before sunrise. Coconut trees swayed, crabs scurried across the sand, and the waves hummed a rhythm that made time feel irrelevant. That is the real Andaman charm, and it stays with you long after you have left the shore.

Similar articles for you

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under ₹2500

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks