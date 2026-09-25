Sara Ali Khan's wide-leg trousers have a clever styling trick, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna reveal

Sara Ali Khan's polished look decoded by designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Wide-leg trousers have become a staple in contemporary wardrobes, but styling them well is not always as straightforward as slipping into a pair and adding a top. The volume, rise and length can dramatically change the proportions of an outfit. Sara Ali Khan's latest promotional look for Udta Teer, designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, offers a particularly good example of how to make the silhouette feel polished rather than overwhelming. The actor wore a crisp white shirt with a distinctive long pointed front detail, paired with high-waisted black wide-leg trousers. The trousers featured intricate embellishment concentrated around the waist and hip, while the rest of the outfit remained relatively restrained. The result is a look that feels sharp and contemporary without relying on excessive styling. The secret is the balance between the shirt and trousers

At first glance, the outfit is a simple black-and-white combination. But its proportions are doing much of the work. The white shirt is clean and relatively structured through the shoulders and sleeves, while the trousers introduce volume from the waist down. This contrast keeps the outfit from looking visually heavy. The high waist also creates a clear starting point for the wide-leg silhouette. Rather than allowing the trousers to sit low on the body and create another horizontal break, the higher placement gives the lower half of the outfit a longer, more continuous line. For anyone experimenting with wide-leg trousers, this is an important styling consideration. The volume of the trouser does not necessarily need to be reduced; instead, the rest of the outfit can be used to give that volume some structure. Why the embellishment doesn't overpower the outfit The trousers are not completely plain. Their waist and hip area features intricate embellishment, which immediately draws attention to that part of the outfit. Yet the detailing is concentrated rather than spread across the entire garment. Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna explained the thinking behind the look, saying, “The high-waist, wide-leg trousers create a strong, elongated silhouette, while the embellishment around the waist and hip adds just the right amount of detail without making the look feel overly dressed.” That distinction is important. When a garment already has a strong silhouette, adding detail everywhere can make the final look feel busy. Here, the embellishment works almost like a frame around the waist and upper hip, while the rest of the black trousers remain fluid and uninterrupted. The white shirt keeps the look grounded

2 . Symbol Premium Women's Cotton Stretch Formal Shirt | Full Sleeve Button-Down | Regular Fit | Office-Wear | Desk-to-Dinner (Available in Plus Sizes) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The other reason the outfit works is the restraint of the shirt. Instead of introducing another colour or a heavily embellished top, the designers kept the upper half predominantly white. The long pointed detail at the front adds interest without competing with the trousers. This creates a fairly simple visual hierarchy: the eye first registers the clean white shirt, then moves towards the defined waist and the dramatic fall of the trousers. It is a useful reminder that a statement piece does not always need another statement piece beside it. Sometimes, the strongest styling comes from allowing one element of an outfit to take centre stage. The designers wanted the look to feel youthful but tailored

The outfit also manages to sit between formal tailoring and a more relaxed contemporary aesthetic. Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna described the look as “polished and contemporary”, adding that it felt like a natural choice for Sara because of its “youthful, confident ease” while retaining the sharp tailoring and restraint associated with their design language. That balance is what stops the wide-leg trousers from feeling overly formal. The fluidity of the trousers gives the outfit movement, while the crisp shirt, high waist and precise detailing keep it structured. What to take away from Sara Ali Khan's look You don't need to copy the entire outfit to use the same styling principle. If you are trying wide-leg trousers, start by paying attention to proportion rather than simply choosing the widest pair you can find. A higher rise can create a more defined waistline, while a relatively clean top can help balance the volume below. If the trousers have embellishment, prints or other detailing, keeping the rest of the outfit restrained can prevent the overall look from becoming too busy. Length matters too. Wide-leg trousers generally work best when their hem and footwear are considered together, rather than treating them as separate parts of the outfit. Sara's look demonstrates another useful point: wide-leg trousers don't have to mean an oversized outfit from head to toe. The silhouette can be dramatic while the styling around it remains precise. Why this celebrity look stands out What makes Sara Ali Khan's outfit interesting isn't simply that she chose wide-leg trousers. The silhouette itself has been around for decades and continues to return in different forms. It is the combination of proportion, restraint and controlled detailing that makes this particular interpretation feel current. The high waist gives the trousers definition. The wide leg introduces movement. The embellishment adds texture around the waist and hip. And the clean white shirt provides a visual counterpoint to all that volume. It is a relatively simple formula, but one that demonstrates why good styling is often less about adding more and more elements and more about knowing where to stop. For anyone looking to make wide-leg trousers feel polished, Sara Ali Khan's look offers a straightforward lesson: let the silhouette make the statement, then use the rest of the outfit to give it structure. Similar stories for you: I wore an off-shoulder top and white trousers to India Couture Week: Here's how you can recreate the look I've reviewed countless kurta sets, but these 6 brands stood out for me These are the only co-ord sets I'd recommend after trying so many; my fav picks

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna on Sara Ali Khan's recent look: FAQs Why does Sara Ali Khan's wide-leg trouser look work so well? Sara Ali Khan's outfit balances the volume of wide-leg trousers with a crisp white shirt and a defined high waist. The contrast helps the dramatic silhouette feel structured rather than overwhelming. How can you style embellished wide-leg trousers? If the trousers already feature embellishment around the waist or hips, keeping the rest of the outfit relatively simple can prevent the look from feeling too busy. A crisp shirt or clean-cut top can provide useful contrast. What did Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna say about Sara Ali Khan's outfit? Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna said the high-waist, wide-leg trousers were chosen to create a strong, elongated silhouette, while the embellishment around the waist and hip added detail without making the outfit feel overly dressed. What makes high-waisted wide-leg trousers look flattering? A high waist creates a clear starting point for the wider leg and can make the lower half of an outfit appear more elongated. Pairing them with a relatively streamlined top can also help balance the volume.