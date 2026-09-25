Quote of the day by Divya Dutta: ‘The first stage of success is when you become the horse who works very hard…'

Born on September 25, 1977, Divya Dutta is an Indian actor known for her work primarily in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. From Bollywood films such as Veer-Zaara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to thriller web series like Special OPS, Dutta has carved a distinctive space for herself in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has received several awards and accolades for her performances, including the National Film Award and the Filmfare OTT Award.

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On the occasion of her birthday, this excerpt is from her interview with Nilesh Mishra. The conversation ranges from life, cinema, grief, healing, and the beauty of self-expression, where she quoted, “The first stage of success is when you become the horse who works very hard and believes that only more hard work will bring results.”