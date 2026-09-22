HT Evening brief Sept 22: India's 1st gold at Asian Games; Kartik Aaryan wins National Film Award

Four days into the Asian Games 2026, India have clinched their first gold medal, with the women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, delivering the result with a thumping 147-run win over Sri Lanka in the final. In a repeat of the 2023 final, the Indian batters put on quite the show, with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 79 as India posted a strong 216/3. Sri Lanka, in response, were bundled out for 69.

Good evening, readers. From India's first gold medal at the Asian Games to Iranian foreign minister's first visit to the US since the war, Tuesday has been a day of several firsts and major developments across India and around the world. Meanwhile, protests continue at IIT Bombay, following a student's death by suicide, seeking independent probe and Doolla's suspension, while police arrested the accused in Jamui sexual assault case after shooting him in the leg.

What factors contributed to the tensions at IIT Bombay following a student's suicide?

What factors contributed to the tensions at IIT Bombay following a student's suicide?

How did India's women's cricket team secure their first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026?

How did India's women's cricket team secure their first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026?

With this gold, India's medal tally at the Asian Games stands at 7, as of Tuesday evening. Follow the LIVE updates here .

Man accused of harassing two minors in Bihar's Jamui shot in leg by cops Nandan Yadav, the main accused behind the alleged harassment of two minors in Bihar's Jamui, was shot in the leg by cops. Yadav and one more person accused in the case have been arrested.

A Class 10 girl and her male friend, both teenagers, were allegedly harassed in Bihar's Jamui, around 150km from Patna, on September 19. The two were headed back from a scenic spot on a two-wheeler when the accused intercepted them on the pretext of ‘moral policing’. Read more.

Iran president heads to New York; Chinese vice president to attend UNGA US President Donald Trump is in New York for a packed schedule of meetings with foreign leaders, with the wars involving Iran and Ukraine among the central issues.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday to attend the 81st UN General Assembly. It is his first visit to the United States since the US and Israel bombed the country and started the ongoing war on February 28.

The annual UN General Assembly opened Tuesday with diplomats describing a world facing multiple overlapping crises. The Russia-Ukraine war continues, while the Gulf conflict has escalated and global economic conditions remain unsettled. Check the LIVE updates here.

Why is IIT Bombay on boil? A suicide, protests, a professor in focus, divided faculty The situation at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) remained tense on Tuesday as students continued their protest following the death by suicide of a second-year undergraduate student on the campus on September 18. What began with questions over an incident during a mid-semester examination has now turned into a larger protest over the institute's examination procedures, disciplinary action, student welfare and the handling of the case.

The students have made it clear that their protest is not in support of cheating or academic malpractice. Their concern, they said, is about the process followed by the institute after the examination incident and the circumstances that followed. Read More.

National Film Awards 2026: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor award The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting honours for outstanding achievements in Indian cinema in 2024.

Yami Gautam won the Best Actress award while Mammootty bagged the Best Actor award. Additionally, Kartik Aryan celebrated his first National Award. The ceremony, held near the 182-metre Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, began at 3pm and was streamed live on YouTube.Read more.

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