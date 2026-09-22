After Jamui horror, tourist couple harassed on way to Odisha temple; incident caught on camera

The incident took place on an isolated stretch of road leading to the famous Shiva temple atop the Kapilash hills, the report added. The couple was travelling on a motorcycle when they were allegedly stopped by a group of people.

Police have detained two people in connection with the incident after a video of the alleged assault and harassment circulated widely on social media, news agency PTI reported.

Amid outrage over the harassment of minors in Bihar's Jamui district, another similar case has surfaced in Odisha, where a tourist couple was allegedly intercepted and harassed while travelling to the Kapilash Temple in Dhenkanal district.

How did social media influence the police response to the harassment incidents in Bihar and Odisha?

How did social media influence the police response to the harassment incidents in Bihar and Odisha?

What actions were initiated following the viral video of harassment in the Jamui district?

What actions were initiated following the viral video of harassment in the Jamui district?

What measures have been taken by the police regarding the harassment incident in Odisha?

What measures have been taken by the police regarding the harassment incident in Odisha?

Also Read: 72 hours in Bihar's Jamui: How a harassment video triggered police action, political row

Footage circulating online appears to show several people surrounding the couple. The young man can be seen being assaulted, while some of the other men appear to behave inappropriately towards the woman. The woman can be heard repeatedly pleading with those around her to let the couple go.

Police registered an FIR at Gondia Police Station after taking cognisance of the video and detained two people based on the preliminary investigation.

"In connection with the video circulated on social media, an FIR has been registered at Gondia Police Station. An investigation is underway," Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar told PTI.

He said two persons have been detained based on the preliminary investigation. Further action will be taken after prima facie evidence is found against them, the officer said.

Pratap Dalei, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Gondia block, told NDTV that the identities of some of the people involved in the incident have been established and strict action will be taken, pending an investigation.

Police have not yet established the full sequence of events or the total number of people involved.

Also Read: Nandan Yadav, accused of harassing 2 minors in Bihar's Jamui, shot in leg by cops

Jamui horror The Odisha case comes days after a similar incident in Bihar's Jamui district sparked widespread outrage. Two accused in the harassment of a boy and a girl were nabbed by police on Tuesday following an encounter in which both were injured. With their arrests, the total number of people held in connection with the September 19 incident reached five.

The victims in the Jamui case, who were reportedly studying at the same coaching centre, were allegedly caught by a group on a road and harassed. Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed the girl being groped.

Although the victims did not lodge a police complaint, the incident came to light after clips of the alleged harassment, apparently recorded by one of the perpetrators, went viral on social media.

police subsequently took suo motu cognisance of the matter, traced the victims and formed a Special Investigating Team.

(With inputs from PTI)