Last Man In Tower review: Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta shine in a chilling exploration of greed and human nature

Last Man In Tower Director: Ben Rekhi Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Divya Dutta, Sukant Goel Rating: ★★★.5 At what point does a house become a home? Is it the walls, the people who inhabit them, or simply the price someone is willing to pay for them? And, more unsettlingly, is there really a price tag attached to everything and everyone? Last Man In Tower review: Manoj Bajpayee in a still from the film.

Last Man In Tower, starring Manoj Bajpayee, wastes little time in putting these uncomfortable questions front and centre. Packed into a crisp one-and-a-half-hour runtime, the film turns a straightforward story about a building and its residents into an exploration of greed.

The premise Based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, the story revolves around Masterji (Manoj Bajpayee), an ageing schoolteacher who lives alone in Vishram, away from his son and his family after his wife died. The society is more than just a collection of houses; it is a close-knit community where neighbours look out for one another through thick and thin. Among them is Mrs Puri (Divya Dutta), who is raising a child with special needs.

Their peaceful lives are disrupted when builder Dharmen Shah (Boman Irani) approaches the residents with an offer they can't refuse: their society in exchange for two and a half times the market price. While many are initially reluctant, Masterji included, the lure of the money eventually wins over almost every resident. Masterji refuses to leave the place he considers home.

But as he stands his ground, the very neighbours who once looked up to him begin to turn against him. What starts as a big offer gradually becomes a battle over dignity and how far people are willing to go when money enters the equation.