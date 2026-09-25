Busy mornings? Here’s how men can build a practical 10 minute hair styling routine

According to Yatin, the key to building an effective grooming routine is simplicity. Instead of using multiple products without understanding their purpose, men can structure their routine around three basic stages: preparing the hair, managing it, and styling it. This approach makes grooming easier to follow while allowing individuals to adapt the routine according to their hair type and styling needs.

For busy men, grooming is increasingly becoming about efficiency, consistency, and having a routine that delivers results without taking up too much time. With demanding work schedules, long commutes, meetings and social commitments, a practical 10-minute hair grooming routine can help men maintain a polished appearance without making personal care feel complicated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yatin Mehra, co-founder of Dapr., shared a quick grooming routine every man can follow.

For occasions that require a sharper or more defined hairstyle, a hair pomade can be introduced as the final styling step. It can provide additional hold, shape, and definition. However, using the right quantity is important.

The next step can be a hair grooming spray, depending on the desired everyday look. Yatin highlighted that a grooming spray can help manage the hair, add structure, and keep it looking neat without making the styling appear overly done. For professionals heading to work or meetings, it can be an effective way to achieve a clean, well-groomed appearance while working with the hair’s natural texture.

The routine can begin with a hair serum , particularly after washing the hair. “A serum can help improve manageability and address the appearance of dryness and frizz, creating a smoother base for styling,” highlighted Yatin. This step can be particularly useful for men who want their hair to look more controlled while maintaining a natural appearance.

“A 10-minute grooming routine does not require an extensive collection of products. Instead, it is about identifying individual hair needs and following a simple sequence consistently. Preparing the hair, managing it and then adding the desired level of styling can be enough to create a polished everyday look,” concluded Yatin.

As men’s grooming becomes an increasingly important part of everyday personal care, the focus is shifting towards routines that are practical, efficient and personalised. For busy consumers, a well-planned grooming routine can make looking presentable less time-consuming while turning hair care and styling into an effortless daily habit.