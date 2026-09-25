Busy mornings? Here’s how men can build a practical 10 minute hair styling routine
From haircare to styling, here’s how busy men can build a quick and practical grooming routine to look put together everyday.
For busy men, grooming is increasingly becoming about efficiency, consistency, and having a routine that delivers results without taking up too much time. With demanding work schedules, long commutes, meetings and social commitments, a practical 10-minute hair grooming routine can help men maintain a polished appearance without making personal care feel complicated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yatin Mehra, co-founder of Dapr., shared a quick grooming routine every man can follow.
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Keep it simple
According to Yatin, the key to building an effective grooming routine is simplicity. Instead of using multiple products without understanding their purpose, men can structure their routine around three basic stages: preparing the hair, managing it, and styling it. This approach makes grooming easier to follow while allowing individuals to adapt the routine according to their hair type and styling needs.
Begin with hair serum
The routine can begin with a hair serum, particularly after washing the hair. “A serum can help improve manageability and address the appearance of dryness and frizz, creating a smoother base for styling,” highlighted Yatin. This step can be particularly useful for men who want their hair to look more controlled while maintaining a natural appearance.
Hair grooming spray
The next step can be a hair grooming spray, depending on the desired everyday look. Yatin highlighted that a grooming spray can help manage the hair, add structure, and keep it looking neat without making the styling appear overly done. For professionals heading to work or meetings, it can be an effective way to achieve a clean, well-groomed appearance while working with the hair’s natural texture.
For occasions that require a sharper or more defined hairstyle, a hair pomade can be introduced as the final styling step. It can provide additional hold, shape, and definition. However, using the right quantity is important.
“A 10-minute grooming routine does not require an extensive collection of products. Instead, it is about identifying individual hair needs and following a simple sequence consistently. Preparing the hair, managing it and then adding the desired level of styling can be enough to create a polished everyday look,” concluded Yatin.
As men’s grooming becomes an increasingly important part of everyday personal care, the focus is shifting towards routines that are practical, efficient and personalised. For busy consumers, a well-planned grooming routine can make looking presentable less time-consuming while turning hair care and styling into an effortless daily habit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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