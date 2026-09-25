Delhi Airport T1, T2, T3 transfer guide: How to get between terminals simplified

I love airports. In fact, airports may just be my favourite places to spend time, except for the odd terminal that makes me question my life choices. The smaller the airport, the more I enjoy it. The bigger the airport, the more excited I get. I am that person who will happily choose a flight with a long layover, especially when travelling solo. Give me a few hours at Delhi T1, T2 or T3, and I am perfectly happy.

I have even reached Delhi airport at night, spent a few quiet hours there and taken an early morning flight back home to Bhopal. If airports ever started charging entry tickets, I would probably still visit once a month. But there is one thing that can make even an airport lover slightly nervous. Changing terminals!

Delhi Airport has three terminals, and your next flight can sometimes leave from a completely different one. The good news is that getting between them is fairly simple once you know where to go.

T1 to T2 The easiest option is the free inter-terminal shuttle bus. From T1, head towards Lane 1 at Arrivals and follow the signs for T2. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes, 24 hours a day. You need to show your boarding pass at the designated kiosk to get the transit bus coupon before boarding.

There is also a DMRC feeder bus between T1 and T2, which currently costs ₹40. Cabs and taxis are another option if you have a lot of luggage or simply do not want to wait.

T1 to T3 Again, the free airport shuttle is the simplest option. From T1 Arrivals, head towards Lane 1 and look for the transfer service to T3. It operates every 20 minutes, around the clock. You can also take a cab or taxi from the arrivals area.

T2 to T1 The same free shuttle connects T2 and T1 every 20 minutes. At T2, the pickup point is near VIP Parking.

You can also use the DMRC feeder bus or take a cab.

T2 to T3 This is probably the easiest terminal change. T2 and T3 are close enough to walk between. Delhi Airport lists the walking route at around 500 metres.

There is also a free shuttle every 20 minutes, a buggy service available on request and cabs if you have heavy luggage.

T3 to T1 Take the free inter-terminal shuttle from near Pillar 10 at T3. It runs every 20 minutes and operates 24 hours a day.

Cabs and taxis are also available from the T3 arrival forecourt.

T3 to T2 You can walk from T3 to T2 using the tunnel near Pillar 18. The airport also offers a free shuttle every 20 minutes, plus buggy services on request.

If you are carrying heavy bags, I would simply ask airport staff for the easiest transfer point rather than dragging your suitcase around looking for it.