The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched an online executive program fr Chief of Staff. The seven-month program is designed to help professionals build strategic leadership capabilities required to support senior leadership teams, drive organisational initiatives, and enable effective execution across business functions. IIT Delhi launches online executive program to prepare professionals for strategic leadership

As per a press statement issued by IIT Delhi, this program is designed for professionals aspiring to take up strategic leadership roles that require business understanding, leadership capability, communication skills, and execution expertise.

37 of 155 Institutions of National Importance running with interim, acting heads

Through this program, participants will develop capabilities in executive leadership support, strategic thinking, stakeholder management, organisational alignment, business transformation, project execution, decision-making frameworks, and technology-driven approaches required to navigate complex business environments.

Prof. Sanjay Dhir, Professor - Strategic Management, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi & Prof. Sonali Jain, Associate Professor - Finance, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, will coordinate the program.

IIT Bombay launches e-PG diploma in CS and AI course for students and working professionals

The program will encompass expert-led sessions, case-based discussions, practical frameworks, assignments, and applied learning activities. The programme also includes experiential learning opportunities through practical assignments and a capstone project, enabling participants to apply concepts and frameworks to real-world business scenarios. An optional campus immersion at IIT Delhi provides participants an opportunity to engage with faculty, peers, and the institute’s learning environment.

Speaking about the launch, the Programme Coordinators said, “In today’s dynamic organisational landscape, leaders require professionals who can bridge strategy and execution, enable cross-functional collaboration, and support informed decision-making. The role of a Chief of Staff demands a unique combination of strategic perspective, leadership capability, and operational effectiveness. This programme aims to provide professionals with structured frameworks and practical insights to develop these capabilities and contribute effectively to organisational growth.”

Engineering's New Reality: Why IITs are no longer the only destination

Graduate professional seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities and build expertise for strategic roles within organisations can apply for the course.