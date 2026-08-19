The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has launched e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. The program is designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, with Great Learning as the EdTech partner. IIT Bombay launches e-PG diploma in CS and AI course for students and working professionals

The program combined strong computer science foundations with contemporary developments in artificial Intelligence and machine Learning. It includes synchronous and asynchronous online learning, along with in-person campus immersion at IIT Bombay.

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As per a press statement released by the Institute, the ePG Diploma in CS & AI is designed for motivated, technically adept individuals looking to deepen their conceptual understanding of computing and AI. The curriculum is organized into two baskets — Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.

The AI topics to be included in the course are- Generative AI, Large Language Models, AI Agents, RAG, MCP, Reinforcement Learning, Computer Vision, NLP and Deep Learning, while Computer Science topics include Algorithms and Complexity, Blockchain, Web and Software Security, Cryptography and Network Security, and Big Data System Internals.

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Prof. Vinay J. Ribeiro, e PGD(CS & AI) Faculty Coordinator, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay said, "“The programme will equip learners not just to use AI tools, but to understand Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at a foundational level. This deeper understanding will help them adapt, compete and excel in the increasingly AI-centric world we are entering."

Who can take up this course 1. Fresh graduates with a terminal degree in computing who recognize the value of deepening their understanding beyond the undergraduate level.

2. Software developers and engineers looking to enhance their expertise in advanced programming and computing systems.

3. Data scientists and machine learning practitioners seeking to solidify their theoretical foundation and expand their practical skills.

4. IT professionals aiming to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in computing systems.

5. Individuals who have valuable on-the-job experience but lack formal postgraduate education.

6. Professionals who are looking to advance their careers by gaining a prestigious postgraduate diploma.

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Students who will enroll in the course will have to complete six course, with a minimum of two courses from each basket. The programme can be completed in one year, with flexibility to complete it within three years.

More related details is available on the official website of IIT Bombay.