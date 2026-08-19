IIT Bombay launches e-PG diploma in CS and AI course for students and working professionals
The program is designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, with Great Learning as the EdTech partner. The program can be completed in 1 year.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has launched e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. The program is designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, with Great Learning as the EdTech partner.
The program combined strong computer science foundations with contemporary developments in artificial Intelligence and machine Learning. It includes synchronous and asynchronous online learning, along with in-person campus immersion at IIT Bombay.
MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Round 1 choice filling begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link here
As per a press statement released by the Institute, the ePG Diploma in CS & AI is designed for motivated, technically adept individuals looking to deepen their conceptual understanding of computing and AI. The curriculum is organized into two baskets — Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.
The AI topics to be included in the course are- Generative AI, Large Language Models, AI Agents, RAG, MCP, Reinforcement Learning, Computer Vision, NLP and Deep Learning, while Computer Science topics include Algorithms and Complexity, Blockchain, Web and Software Security, Cryptography and Network Security, and Big Data System Internals.
SRCC collaborates with EY India to launch 12 month AI VIBE course to prepare students for AI-enabled careers
Prof. Vinay J. Ribeiro, e PGD(CS & AI) Faculty Coordinator, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay said, "“The programme will equip learners not just to use AI tools, but to understand Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at a foundational level. This deeper understanding will help them adapt, compete and excel in the increasingly AI-centric world we are entering."
Who can take up this course
1. Fresh graduates with a terminal degree in computing who recognize the value of deepening their understanding beyond the undergraduate level.
2. Software developers and engineers looking to enhance their expertise in advanced programming and computing systems.
3. Data scientists and machine learning practitioners seeking to solidify their theoretical foundation and expand their practical skills.
4. IT professionals aiming to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in computing systems.
5. Individuals who have valuable on-the-job experience but lack formal postgraduate education.
6. Professionals who are looking to advance their careers by gaining a prestigious postgraduate diploma.
IIT Roorkee launches PG certificate program in Building AI-Powered Business Applications
Students who will enroll in the course will have to complete six course, with a minimum of two courses from each basket. The programme can be completed in one year, with flexibility to complete it within three years.
More related details is available on the official website of IIT Bombay.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News