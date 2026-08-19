The Medical Counselling Committee has started the choice filling process for MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 1. Candidates who want to apply and fill the choices for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Round 1 choice filling begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The last date to apply for the counselling round 1 and choice filling facility will be available till August 23, 2026. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 24 to August 25, 2026.

The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be out on August 26, 2026. Candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the institute from August 27 to September 1, 2026.

Direct link to fill choices for Round 1

MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026: How to fill choices for Round 1 Those candidates who have applied for Round 1 and want fill choices can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

4. Fill the choices you want and click on submit.

5. Once done, download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round-3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET MDS conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.