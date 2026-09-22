A committee formed by the Maharashtra government to improve MPSC's functioning has received more than 20,000 emails, with suggestions ranging from maintaining transparency in checking papers to a fixed calendar of exams and results. Govt panel receives 20,000 e-mails on MPSC improvement- fixed exam schedule to transparency

Examination Reform Committee chairperson V. Radha said the committee will consider standard operating procedures (SOPs) for question-paper distribution and conduct of competitive exams, as well as clear norms for the normalisation of marks.

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The panel would also examine the procedure to be followed if an examination has to be cancelled, along with measures to protect the interests of candidates who have already been selected.

Examination Reform Committee members, including state DGP Sadanand Date, Animal Husbandry Department Secretary N. Ramaswamy and Nasik Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam, heard suggestions by MPSC aspirants in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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"A fixed calendar for preliminary and main examinations and interviews was among the major demands raised by aspirants. The high-level task force constituted to improve the recruitment examination system will recommend measures to make the process transparent, credible, quality-oriented and time-bound," V Radha told reporters.

She said the suggestions are coming from candidates preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam.

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''We have received over 20,000 emails. The aspirants are raising multiple issues regarding the pattern of the examination papers. They want questions to be of better quality and fixed answers. They want transparency in checking the papers, timely results and selection of candidates,'' Radha added.

The aspirants have also demanded the strengthening of the communication system.

She said the committee has visited Amravati, Pune and Nagpur, interacted with more than 1,750 people and heard their suggestions.

"They suggested an official source of information about exams. They demanded that the pattern of question papers not be changed without intimation and an official spokesperson for MPSC," she said.

The aspirants also demanded that a minimum number of posts be released through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) every year and an audit system be introduced.

They raised various concerns about examinations conducted by various departments. These issues will be discussed with the secretaries of the concerned departments, Radha said.

"The task force will also examine measures to prevent paper leaks and other malpractices in both online and offline examinations. It will study examination systems followed by other states and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"The committee will consider standard operating procedures (SOPs) for question-paper distribution and the conduct of examinations, as well as clear norms for the normalisation of marks in examinations conducted in multiple sessions," she added.

Radha said the panel would also examine the procedure to be followed if an examination has to be cancelled, along with measures to protect the interests of candidates who have already been selected.

Nashik Divisional Commissioner and committee member Pravin Gedam said the aspirants had also raised concerns about examination centres.

"The aspirants suggested that examination centres should have an SOP and provide uniform facilities at every centre. The students made detailed suggestions regarding computer-based and offline examinations, objective and descriptive papers, examination-centre facilities, waiting lists, audits and evaluation procedures," Gedam said.

Member-Secretary of the task force, N. Ramaswamy, said that the eligibility criteria for candidates, minimum standards at examination centres, selection and training of invigilators, quality of question papers, and security of the examination process required particular attention.

DGP Date said that all suggestions received from students were being documented and would be considered while preparing the recommendations.

"The committee's divisional tour is expected to be completed by September 30, after which its report will be prepared within three months. The report will incorporate inputs received from students, parents and experts and recommend measures to make the recruitment examination system more transparent, efficient, credible and candidate-friendly," Radha said.