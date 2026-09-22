The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the registration date for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 till September 27, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, III posts can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Registration date extended till September 27, apply for 13k+ posts at ibps.in

Earlier, the last date to apply was September 21, which has been extended for a week.

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The correction window will open 2 days after closure of registration, the date will be notified on the website. The preliminary examination will be held in November/December 2026 and the main examination in December 2026/January 2027. The interview for Officer Scale I, II and III will be held in January/February 2027.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13745 vacancies in the organization out of which 8222 posts for Office Assistant, 4256 posts for Officer Scale I, 1047 vacancies for Officer Scale II and 220 posts for Officer Scale III.

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IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: How to apply All the interested candidates who want to apply for the post can check the steps to do it given here:

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is ₹175/- for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant and ₹850/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officers. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Official Notice Here