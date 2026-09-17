State Bank of India has invited applications for the Chief Information Security Officer post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the Specialist Officer post is September 24, 2026. SBI CISO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Chief Information Security Officer post, CTC up to ₹2.50 crore (Bloomberg)

The annual CTC offered is upto ₹2.50 crore.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria B. Tech/ B.E. in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Software Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/Cyber Security or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines with minimum 50% score Or MCA Or M. Tech/ M. Sc in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/Cyber Security or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines. (From a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).

The age limit should be maximum 57 years as on August 31, 2026.

The applicant must have at least 15-20 years post qualification experience in Information Technology/ Information Security in Banks/ Large Corporates/ PSUs/ FIs/ Financial Services Organizations/ Financial & Technology Consulting firms, of which minimum 5 years should be in the core domain area of Information Security/Cyber Security/ Cyber Defense in Banks / FIs at Senior Management Level.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of shortlisting and interview. Interview shall consist of a 10 minute presentation by shortlisted candidates on the relevant job profile/ projects undertaken/ milestones achieved. Interview will carry 100 marks.

Merit list for selection will be prepared category wise in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit list.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹750/- for General/EWS /OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.

On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission by the candidate, will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here