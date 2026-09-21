The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has concluded its 2026 convocation ceremony. The convocation ceremony was held for two days- September 19 and 20, 2026. IIT Roorkee Convocation 2026: 2701 students receive degrees, Srivaradan Balaji wins President’s Gold Medal

On the first day, 1277 undergraduate students were conferred degrees. The undergraduate degrees include B.Arch, B.Tech, Integrated M.Tech, Integrated M.Sc., IDD, BS-MS and B.S. programmes. The official degree details record 1,001 male and 276 female undergraduate degree recipients.

"No two opinions on this": Bihar CM on pay scale promise for non-financed education teachers

The ceremony was attended by Ajit Kumar Doval, KC, National Security Advisor of India, as the Chief Guest, who delivered the Convocation Address. General N. S. Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff of India and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, was the Guest of Honour. Adv. Harish Salve, Former Solicitor General of India and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, presided over the ceremony.

The President’s Gold Medal was won by Srivaradan Balaji. Navneet Kumar received the Director Gold Medal, Aashi Jain bagged the President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, Roopa Taneja won the Institute Silver Medal, and Sukrit Jindal won the Institute Bronze Medal.

Uttarakhand Forest Training Academy offers free hostel stay to students to promote ecological education

While attending the ceremony, Ajit Kumar Doval KC, National Security Advisor of India, said, “It is a privilege to be part of the Convocation of IIT Roorkee, an institution that has made significant contributions to the nation through excellence in education, research and technological innovation. As the graduating students embark on the next phase of their journey, they carry with them not only the knowledge and skills acquired at the Institute but also the responsibility to use them for the larger good of society and the nation. The challenges before India require young professionals and researchers who can think innovatively, act with integrity and contribute with a strong sense of purpose. I congratulate all the graduating students and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

On Day 2, 1,424 students received their degrees, comprising 903 postgraduate degrees and 518 PhD/PhD. Dual Degrees and 3 MS by Research degrees.

Harshavardhan Chitale, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, attended the event as the Chief Guest. Dr Kapil Garg, Founder & Managing Director, Oilmax Energy Pvt. Ltd., and Managing Director, Asian Energy Services Ltd., was the Guest of Honour.

Haryana to reconstruct 150 schools at ₹400 cr: CM Saini

The official degree details record 702 male and 201 female postgraduate recipients, while the PhD category comprises 346 male and 172 female recipients.