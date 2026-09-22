The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has launched a ₹3.30 crore state-of-the-art robotics laboratory on the campus today in collaboration with Bechtel India. The laboratory aims to accelerate research, innovation and industry applications in robotics and automation for the construction and infrastructure sectors. IIT Madras with Bechtel India launches ₹3.30 crore construction robotics lab for students, researchers

This initiative will advance robotics, automation and advanced construction technologies while creating industry-ready opportunities for students and researchers of the Institute.

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The MoU was signed by Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, IIT Madras faculty members Prof. T. Asokan and Prof. Koshy Varghese, who will lead the lab; Raja Yeluri (YP), managing director, Bechtel India Pvt Ltd. and Ravi Tata, manager, Robotics manager, Bechtel India.

The inauguration was attended by senior representatives from Bechtel, IIT Madras faculty, staff and students, among other members of the Bechtel leadership and project teams.

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As per a press statement issued by IIT Madras, this initiative will help support research and development in construction robotics, automation and advanced construction technologies. It will provide opportunities for real-world project exploration, testing and technology demonstrations, informed by Bechtel’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) expertise.

As part of the partnership, Bechtel India will contribute industry perspectives to curriculum development, facilitate mentorship by industry professionals, and explore internship opportunities at Bechtel offices for selected candidates. The collaboration will also support technical guidance, access to relevant resources and joint innovation activities.

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The lab will support joint research, consulting and technology development, leading to research publications, patents, prototypes and industry demonstrations. It will also help students gain exposure to emerging technologies and practical applications. This could support their careers in deep-tech and advanced engineering roles, read the press statement.