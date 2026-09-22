IIT Madras with Bechtel India launches ₹3.30 crore construction robotics lab for students, researchers
This initiative will advance robotics, automation and advanced construction technologies while creating industry-ready opportunities for students, researchers.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has launched a ₹3.30 crore state-of-the-art robotics laboratory on the campus today in collaboration with Bechtel India. The laboratory aims to accelerate research, innovation and industry applications in robotics and automation for the construction and infrastructure sectors.
This initiative will advance robotics, automation and advanced construction technologies while creating industry-ready opportunities for students and researchers of the Institute.
Interview: University of Bristol VC Evelyn Welch explains how the varsity is reimagining UK-India education
The MoU was signed by Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, IIT Madras faculty members Prof. T. Asokan and Prof. Koshy Varghese, who will lead the lab; Raja Yeluri (YP), managing director, Bechtel India Pvt Ltd. and Ravi Tata, manager, Robotics manager, Bechtel India.
The inauguration was attended by senior representatives from Bechtel, IIT Madras faculty, staff and students, among other members of the Bechtel leadership and project teams.
Govt panel receives 20,000 e-mails on MPSC improvement- fixed exam schedule to transparency
As per a press statement issued by IIT Madras, this initiative will help support research and development in construction robotics, automation and advanced construction technologies. It will provide opportunities for real-world project exploration, testing and technology demonstrations, informed by Bechtel’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) expertise.
As part of the partnership, Bechtel India will contribute industry perspectives to curriculum development, facilitate mentorship by industry professionals, and explore internship opportunities at Bechtel offices for selected candidates. The collaboration will also support technical guidance, access to relevant resources and joint innovation activities.
Foreign students staying in pvt homes in Raipur district to be shifted to institutions-linked hostels
The lab will support joint research, consulting and technology development, leading to research publications, patents, prototypes and industry demonstrations. It will also help students gain exposure to emerging technologies and practical applications. This could support their careers in deep-tech and advanced engineering roles, read the press statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More