3 things that made my Coorg trip much easier: Good shoes, a tiny umbrella and one hair serum

After three days in Coorg, I came back with a slightly different view of what makes a short holiday comfortable. It was not another app, a carefully planned itinerary or a suitcase full of things I might need. It was three very simple additions to my travel kit. Good walking shoes, a foldable umbrella and a hair serum. None of these sounds particularly exciting. But during a monsoon trip to Coorg, all three truly changed my perspective on what to focus on carrying when I travel.

1. Good shoes: My New Balance ABZORB 2000 I have flat feet with overpronation, so footwear is not something I can casually pick for a trip. If I am going to spend hours walking, I need proper support, cushioning and a sole that can handle wet surfaces.

For my Coorg trip, I wore the New Balance ABZORB 2000. I had already planned to test them properly during the trip, and Coorg gave me plenty of opportunity to do exactly that. The property itself involved a fair amount of walking. There were coffee plantation paths, open spaces and plenty of reasons to keep moving around instead of simply staying in the room. Add the travel days and walking around Coorg, and my feet had a fairly busy three days.

I did not spend the evenings thinking about my feet. That is my actual test for travel shoes. I do not need to come back and announce that my shoes changed my life. I just want to reach my room after a long day and not feel like my feet are asking for a formal complaint. The ABZORB 2000 managed that for me. I wore them through my Bhopal to Bengaluru to Mangaluru route and then on to Virajpet, including the monsoon weather and walking around the property. I also wrote a full Tried and Tested review after the trip, because three days of travel gave me enough real use to judge them properly.

For anyone planning a Coorg trip during the rainy months, my advice is; think about your footwear before you think about your outfits. Pretty shoes are lovely until you have to walk through wet paths in them.