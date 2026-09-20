Juhi Chawla’s 1995 beauty routine decoded: What she ate, how she cared for her hair and more from the Naajayaz sets

Juhi revealed that she isn’t someone who follows an elaborate haircare routine and prefers to keep things simple. She shared that her grandmother would apply coconut oil to her hair, which she believed helped promote hair growth. She also revealed that she doesn’t stick to any particular shampoo brand and keeps her haircare routine flexible.

Known for her bubbly and charming personality, 90s actress Juhi Chawla recently caught social media attention after a video clip resurfaced showing her talking about her haircare and beauty routine. The video features Chawla on the set of her 1995 film Naajayaz , where a journalist asked her about her beauty routine. In a video clip posted by Lehren TV on Instagram on September 19, 2026, Juhi was seen opening up about her haircare, food choices, and simple beauty habits.

Juhi Chawla’s food choices When asked about her food choices, Juhi revealed that she avoids oily and junk food to stay in shape. She prefers simple, home-cooked meals prepared with less oil and fewer spices. Juhi also shared that she loves Indian food, while occasionally enjoying Chinese and Continental cuisine as well.

About Juhi Chawla Juhi Chawla Mehta is an Indian actor who established herself as one of the leading actresses from the late 1980s through the early 2000s. She was known for her comic timing and vivacious on-screen persona. She is the recipient of several awards and accolades for her incredible performance in movies.

Apart from Filmfare awards, she is also the winner of the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, after which she made her acting debut with a brief appearance in the movie Sultanat in 1986. However, her breakthrough role in the tragic romance film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 got her recognition and awards.

Internet reaction After the video resurfaced, here’s how the internet reacted:

One of the users commented, “She was ALWAYS so exceptionally well spoken. Every time I’ve seen her live in New York City, I’ve always been so blown away by how great her English was compared to all her peers that would be at the venues, too.”

Another netizen commented, “She’s so gorgeous! I love her laugh and of course, her English accent.”

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