Quote of the day by George RR Martin: ‘I have lived a thousand lives. I have loved a thousand loves. I’ve wandered…'
George RR Martin shares how reading books has shaped his life, and inspires us to take up reading as an enriching hobby.
George Raymond Richard Martin is the creator of one of the most popular fantasy franchises of modern times. His fame reached the stratosphere with the success of HBO’s adaptation of his Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones, but he remains equally infamous among book readers for not completing his original series for years.
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As he turns 78 on September 20 this year, fans are slowly losing hope of him ever completing the final two books in the series. Be that as it may, his contribution to creating a cultural phenomenon can never be overstated. Commemorating his birthday, today’s quote is an excerpt from a speech that he delivered at Texas A&M University in 2013.
The quote reads: “I have lived a thousand lives. I have loved a thousand loves. I’ve wandered distant worlds and seen the end of time because I read.”
What is the meaning of George RR Martin’s quote?
While the author did not attend Texas A&M University, he chose the university’s Cushing Memorial Library as his official archive, donating manuscripts, books, and collectables to its holdings. In 2013, the university held a two-day gathering honouring the author, where he delivered an address in front of a packed house.
In his speech, speaking of his humble upbringing and his journey to becoming one of the most popular writers in the world, Martin stated, “That’s where I am today and why I’m here today, because of my love of books. I was born in Bayonne, New Jersey. I grew up in the projects. I never went anywhere. But I have lived a thousand lives. I have loved a thousand loves. I’ve wandered distant worlds and seen the end of time because I read.”
His quote highlights the importance of reading and impresses upon us that it is, in fact, a gateway to new worlds that might otherwise be beyond the reach of many people forever.
What is the relevance of George RR Martin’s quote?
As the world is fast approaching a post-literate age, where reading books as a source of information and entertainment is in decline, George RR Martin’s quote reminds us of the significance books continue to hold.
Reading not only gives us information and knowledge but also allows us to visualise them on our own, boosts our imagination, helps us think things through from a different perspective, and creates a space for a more comprehensive use of our faculties. It allows one to truly experience many lives in one's singular life, and is something that needs to be encouraged ever more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More