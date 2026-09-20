Quote of the day by George RR Martin: ‘I have lived a thousand lives. I have loved a thousand loves. I’ve wandered…'

George Raymond Richard Martin is the creator of one of the most popular fantasy franchises of modern times. His fame reached the stratosphere with the success of HBO’s adaptation of his Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones, but he remains equally infamous among book readers for not completing his original series for years.

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As he turns 78 on September 20 this year, fans are slowly losing hope of him ever completing the final two books in the series. Be that as it may, his contribution to creating a cultural phenomenon can never be overstated. Commemorating his birthday, today’s quote is an excerpt from a speech that he delivered at Texas A&M University in 2013.

The quote reads: “I have lived a thousand lives. I have loved a thousand loves. I’ve wandered distant worlds and seen the end of time because I read.”