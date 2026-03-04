Game of Thrones prequel film on Aegon's Conquest in development at Warner Bros, Andor writer on board

Warner Bros is developing a new film set in the world of Game of Thrones, the hit HBO series based on the works of George RR Martin. The film will be the first big-screen adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, which has so far led to three shows - Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. In the George RR Martin's Game of Thrones universe, dire wolves are huge, legendary creatures deeply connected to the Stark family, serving as loyal companions and powerful symbols of their resilience and identity. (HBO)

Aegon's Conquest film in development According to a report by Page Six, Warner Bros is working with writer Beau Willimon, known for his work on Andor and House of Cards. Reports claim that the film will be based on the story of King Aegon I Targaryen and his conquest of Westeros. The movie is being planned as a large-scale feature film. In the world of Game of Thrones, Aegon united the six warring kingdoms of Westeros when he and his sister-wives arrived on three dragons, changing the rules of warfare completely.

The history of the Targaryen dynasty, which began with Aegon, is detailed by Martin in Fire and Blood, written as an in-world history book. A few chapters of Fire and Blood were adapted into House of the Dragon, which details the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The film will, hence, be set nearly three centuries before the events of Game of Thrones and about 120 years before the events of House of the Dragon. More details about the movie, including casting and release date, have not yet been shared.

The idea of a Game of Thrones movie is not new. In 2013, the original showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, had suggested ending the TV series with three films. HBO decided at the time to continue with the show instead.

Warner Bros. is currently in talks with Paramount Skydance about a possible sale, raising questions about its future projects. However, Paramount boss David Ellison, according to The Hollywood Reporter, recently named Game of Thrones his favourite HBO show. This has raised hopes that the film and other related projects may move forward.