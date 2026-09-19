Quote of the day by Isha Koppikar: ‘When something is meant to happen, it happens. That’s God’s timing…’
Isha Koppikar’s words serve as a reminder that what is meant to happen cannot be changed, and we should trust the process.
Isha Koppikar, known for her evergreen movie ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi,’ is an Indian actor, model, and politician. From Hindi cinema to Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, Isha has left a lasting mark across the film industry. Born on September 19, 1976, Isha started her career in South Indian language films in the second half of the 1990s and focused on Bollywood films in the early 2000s. In the 7th episode of Digital Commentary’s On The Spot podcast on August 6, 2025, Isha shared her struggles, journey, and more.
Also read | Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: 'I don't want people to think that there is a right way of being this perfect…'
Commemorating the occasion, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from a 2025 podcast, where she stated: “When something is meant to happen, it happens. That’s God’s timing.”
What does Isha Koppikar’s quote mean?
Isha’s quote reflects the idea of trusting the timing of life instead of trying to force every outcome. In her context, she highlighted that some opportunities can come unexpectedly and at a time you may not have planned for. Rather than constantly worrying about when something will happen, the message is to stay open, keep moving, and trust that the right opportunity will find its way to you when the time is right.
She explained that sometimes, life doesn’t follow our timeline. This quote is a reminder to keep doing your part, stay open to possibilities, and trust that some things unfold when the time is right.
Why is Isha Koppikar’s quote relevant today?
In today's fast-paced world, when everyone is expecting quick results and things to fall in place soon, Isha's words are a reminder that life doesn't follow a script and things happen at their own time. Her quote can resonate with people who feel pressured by timelines around careers, relationships, or personal milestones.
Not everything happens according to the schedule we set for ourselves, and sometimes an unexpected turn can lead to an opportunity we never anticipated. We should learn to accept things as they happen and leave things in God's hand. Sometimes the best we can do is to trust the process and God's timing.
Who is Isha Koppikar?
Born on September 19, 1976, Isha Koppikar is an Indian actor, politician, and model who has worked across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, and Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 Hindi film Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan, directed by Shahrukh Sultan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More