Quote of the day by Isha Koppikar: ‘When something is meant to happen, it happens. That’s God’s timing…’

Isha Koppikar, known for her evergreen movie ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi,’ is an Indian actor, model, and politician. From Hindi cinema to Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, Isha has left a lasting mark across the film industry. Born on September 19, 1976, Isha started her career in South Indian language films in the second half of the 1990s and focused on Bollywood films in the early 2000s. In the 7th episode of Digital Commentary’s On The Spot podcast on August 6, 2025, Isha shared her struggles, journey, and more.

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Commemorating the occasion, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from a 2025 podcast, where she stated: “When something is meant to happen, it happens. That’s God’s timing.”