Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 14: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film crosses ₹200 crore mark in 2 weeks

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 14: Gurmeet Singh’s silver screen adaptation of the Prime Video web series Mirzapur has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office. Mirzapur: The Movie has seen a dip in its collections in its second week of release after a stellar first week. The film has still managed to hold its own despite competition. Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 14: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu star in the film. (PTI)

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie brought in ₹3.39 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹202.84 crore. The film saw an occupancy of 16% from 6925 shows. It had collected ₹3.75 crore on Wednesday after showing a dip.

Mirzapur collected ₹148.45 crore net in India in its first week and became one of the year's highest-grossing Bollywood films. It started off in week 2 with a ₹9.20 crore collection on Friday, ₹13.50 crore on Saturday and ₹13.25 crore on Sunday. Despite showing a dip, the film held steady with a ₹5.50 crore collection on Monday and Tuesday.

The film eyes to beat the collections of Hanuman Ansh next, which collected ₹237.13 crore net in India. Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, it’s another film that became a surprise hit, much like Mirzapur.

About Mirzapur: The Movie Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature-film debut and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. Released on September 4 to largely positive reviews, the Mirzapur film acts as an interquel set during Season 1 of the Prime Video series.

However, the song Shoorveer from the film sparked controversy after Rapperiya Baalam raised objections to its use by gangsters, even though it celebrates Maharana Pratap. On Thursday, the Delhi HC directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to decide within a week to replace the song with background music. According to ANI, the bench orally observed that, prima facie, the use of the song did not appear to be “in good taste” and questioned whether the situation had reached a stage where “we are revering violence”. The CBFC told the court that it would consider the proposal and take a decision within a week.