Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 14: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film crosses ₹200 crore mark in 2 weeks
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 14: Gurmeet Singh’s film which also stars Divyendu, Ravi Kishan and others has held its own.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 14: Gurmeet Singh’s silver screen adaptation of the Prime Video web series Mirzapur has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office. Mirzapur: The Movie has seen a dip in its collections in its second week of release after a stellar first week. The film has still managed to hold its own despite competition.
Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie brought in ₹3.39 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹202.84 crore. The film saw an occupancy of 16% from 6925 shows. It had collected ₹3.75 crore on Wednesday after showing a dip.
Mirzapur collected ₹148.45 crore net in India in its first week and became one of the year's highest-grossing Bollywood films. It started off in week 2 with a ₹9.20 crore collection on Friday, ₹13.50 crore on Saturday and ₹13.25 crore on Sunday. Despite showing a dip, the film held steady with a ₹5.50 crore collection on Monday and Tuesday.
The film eyes to beat the collections of Hanuman Ansh next, which collected ₹237.13 crore net in India. Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, it’s another film that became a surprise hit, much like Mirzapur.
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature-film debut and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. Released on September 4 to largely positive reviews, the Mirzapur film acts as an interquel set during Season 1 of the Prime Video series.
However, the song Shoorveer from the film sparked controversy after Rapperiya Baalam raised objections to its use by gangsters, even though it celebrates Maharana Pratap. On Thursday, the Delhi HC directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to decide within a week to replace the song with background music. According to ANI, the bench orally observed that, prima facie, the use of the song did not appear to be “in good taste” and questioned whether the situation had reached a stage where “we are revering violence”. The CBFC told the court that it would consider the proposal and take a decision within a week.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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