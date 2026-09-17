Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor reveal what broke the ice between them on Andaz Apna Apna set: ‘Juice piyegi?’

For years, there have been rumours of Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor not getting along on sets, fuelled by Farah Khan’s comment on a Koffee With Karan episode. The actors recently reunited on Sony’s India’s Best Dancer Season 5, where Karisma is a judge, and Raveena was a special guest. The duo revisited memories of shooting for the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna. They even revealed what finally broke the ice between them. Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon starred together in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna.

Raveena Tandon on prank breaking the ice with Karisma Kapoor When Harssh Limbachiyaa asked the duo about their Andaz Apna Apna memories, Raveena recalled how difficult it was for them to hold back laughter on some of the film’s iconic scenes. She even pointed out that she can be seen laughing in a scene where Aamir Khan’s character receives a phone call from a kidnapper.

Raveena also recalled that she, Aamir, Salman Khan, and Karisma didn’t often speak to each other despite working together. Yet their love for the art helped them set aside their differences. She then recalled how she and Karisma were left tied to a pillar during a night shoot and said, “It was the dinner break, and we were still tied up. Everyone had planned to prank us. Everyone left for dinner, and we were tied up and alone.”

As they waited to be untied, the actor finally broke the silence by asking, “Juice piyegi? (Do you want juice?)” and Karisma responded, “Yeah, I want, I am very hungry.” And that’s how they started talking, says the actor.