Lionel Messi farewell match LIVE Argentina vs Benin: The GOAT arrives at stadium in tears on team bus
Live Score Argentina vs Benin: Follow all the updates of Lionel Messi farewell match for Argentina.
Lionel Messi farewell match Live Score Argentina vs Benin: The day Argentina fans never wanted to see has arrived. Lionel Messi will play his final match for the national team on Tuesday when the World Cup champions face Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The occasion has been billed as “The Night That No One Wants to End”, with thousands expected to gather for an emotional farewell to their captain. Messi has already confirmed that his international career is coming to an end, bringing down the curtain on a journey that saw him win the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles. He leaves Argentina as their record appearance maker and top scorer....Read More
Lionel Messi in starting line-up!
Lionel Messi in the starting line-up as he leads Argentina in his final international appearance.
Messi in tears at team bus!
Lionel Messi fights back tears as he arrives at the stadium on the team bus ahead of his emotional Argentina farewell.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Lionel Messi farewell match in international football as Argentina take on Benin.