Cong faces unity test as Pargat, Pilot start poll campaign from Amritsar today

The Punjab Congress will face an early test of its efforts to overcome factionalism when newly appointed president Pargat Singh and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot arrive in Amritsar on October 8 to begin the party’s campaign preparations for the 2027 assembly elections. Before kicking off the campaign, Pargat and Pilot will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, besides visiting the Durgiana Temple, Ram Tirath Temple and St Paul’s Church. (HT)

The visit assumes significance as the Congress seeks to project a united face after months of differences within its Punjab unit. Before kicking off the campaign, Pargat and Pilot will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, besides visiting the Durgiana Temple, Ram Tirath Temple and St Paul’s Church.

The programme is expected to bring together a cross-section of the state Congress leadership and provide the new leadership with an opportunity to send out a message of reconciliation and collective functioning.

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and senior leaders Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Khushaldeep Singh Dhillon are among those expected to be present, according to party functionaries.

The Congress appointed Pargat as the new Punjab Congress chief on October 2, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The appointment followed months of consultations within the party, particularly after Pilot assumed charge as Punjab affairs in-charge in September.

The change in leadership came amid growing differences between various factions within the state unit. The rivalry between supporters of Channi and the camp associated with Warring had become increasingly visible, with separate meetings being organised by rival groups.

At several points, senior leaders had publicly voiced their concerns and sought changes in the state organisation. The absence of some prominent leaders from programmes organised under Warring had further underscored the divisions within the party.

With the leadership change now in place, the focus has shifted to whether Pargat can bring the competing factions onto a common platform and establish better coordination across the organisation.

Party insiders said senior leaders have been meeting Pargat and discussing ways to strengthen coordination. There is also a broad understanding within the leadership that differences should be discussed and resolved through appropriate party forums instead of becoming a subject of public confrontation.

The October 8 Amritsar programme is consequently being viewed as an important first step towards rebuilding cohesion in the state unit.

The presence of MPs, former MPs, MLAs, former MLAs, district presidents and other senior office-bearers would allow the party leadership to assess the extent to which the various factions are prepared to work together under the new state president.

Pargat is scheduled to formally assume charge as the state party chief at the Punjab Congress Bhawan on October 11. The occasion is also expected to see the participation of senior party leaders and could provide another opportunity to demonstrate unity.