Kargil, In a major step towards addressing the acute drinking water shortage in Kargil, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal for a ₹279 crore water supply scheme for the town, officials said. Ladakh L-G approves ₹279 cr scheme to address acute drinking water shortage in Kargil

Kargil is currently facing a severe water crisis, with the existing piped water supply network covering only 10 per cent of the city area.

Nearly 80 to 90 per cent of the population continues to face a shortage of drinking water, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen the town's piped water supply infrastructure.

About 90 per cent of the population is fully dependent on tanker supply, which not only causes hardships to the people owing to erratic supply, but also leads to corruption.

The officials said the approval follows the lieutenant governor's detailed review of the proposed water supply schemes for Kargil on October 20.

Saxena has directed the public health engineering department to execute the project by July 2027, they said.

During his recent visits to Kargil, the general public, as well as the local public representatives, including a former chief executive councillor of the Kargil hill council, flagged the severe water crisis to the L-G, who assured a concrete solution to the issue in a time-bound manner, the officials said.

They said the approval of the Kargil Town Water Supply Scheme is designed to strengthen the water supply infrastructure and improve access to drinking water for the residents at a minimum of 40 litres per person per day, addressing the more than two-decade-old drinking water problem in the town.

Water scarcity has forced thousands of families in Kargil to spend significant time and resources simply to secure enough water for their basic survival.

Relying on inconsistent and inadequate tanker deliveries has disrupted daily life and posed severe hygiene and public health challenges, the officials said.

During severe winter, tanker supplies are reduced due to freezing of water, making life more difficult. The successful execution of the new tap water supply scheme will essentially change this grim landscape, the officials said.

By replacing the fragmented, vulnerable tanker system with a robust, reliable piped water network, the scheme will guarantee equitable and consistent access to safe drinking water directly into the households, they said.

The infrastructure will spare the local communities the daily struggles of water storage, curb the corrupt practices tied to artificial scarcity, and elevate the overall health, dignity and quality of life for the people, the officials said.

The approval is part of a broader, concerted effort by the lieutenant governor, who has accorded topmost priority to resolving the chronic water woes of Ladakh, with a special focus on Kargil, they said.

Recognising the severe hardships faced by the residents, Saxena has spearheaded multiple proactive initiatives aimed at achieving long-term water security, the officials said.

Recently, Saxena approved four additional water-security schemes specifically for Kargil and sanctioned ₹5 crore for developing water infrastructure in border villages such as Hunderman.

The L-G has also actively driven water conservation efforts, laying the foundation for new water reservoirs in Sodh tehsil under Project Him Sarovar and initiating work on new water bodies across Leh and Kargil, the officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.