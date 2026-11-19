Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

Vivo recently announced its OriginOS 7 mobile operating system globally and in India. More recently, we got a detailed look at what the latest iteration of the company's mobile operating system offers. According to the details shared by the company, OriginOS 7 offers refinements and new features in primarily three categories -- AI, cross device connectivity and customization and smoothness. While some of these features will be available on all supported Vivo and iQOO smartphones, others will be limited to flagship devices only. Let's take a deeper dive into the top features of OriginOS 7.

AI and productivity features The OriginOS 7 brings a host of new features and enhancements as far as the AI-powered features are concerned. One of the three new features coming to iQOO and Vivo devices with the latest iteration of OriginOS is Origin Workbench. This feature brings desktop-level productivity to the supported devices. Essentially, users can access up to 5 apps in a single window by simply tapping on them at the top of the screen without having to switch between apps manually. This feature supports audio, video and text based files.

Another noteworthy feature coming to iQOO and Vivo devices with OriginOS 7 is the availability of AI Recorder. This app now shows timestamps of major talking points in a conversation, speaker-wise transcription, and insights. Users can also pick between six different summary styles while getting a brief of the entire recording. Capture to Note is another feature worth mentioning. This feature converts the image of text, say notes that your professor wrote in a class, and converts it into digital notes replicating the exact format in the Notes app on a supported device. What's interesting is that it can show tables and graphs in the digital notes exactly as they were in the image of the written notes.

Beyond these features, OriginOS 7 gets AI Next Up, a widget that shows events accessed through apps like Gmail, on your phone's home screen, something on the heels of what we see in iOS; AI Reader Mode, which converts large text on a webpage into notebook-style readable format; and Snap and Go, which shows the summary of an upcoming trip from two apps - MakeMyTrip and IRCTC - on the phone's home screen. Additionally, this OS also comes with a Smart Call Assistant feature and an AOD Live Updates feature. The Smart Call Assistant feature is what it has borrowed from OriginOS 6. But now this feature supports AI Call Answering and shows a summary of the AI Call Answering in English and in Hindi. The AOD Live Updates, on the other hand, shows live updates for three apps - Zomato, Blinkit and Trip, with support for more apps coming in the future.