Ludhiana: Police halt cremation of 33-yr-old man after kin suspect foul play

The Salem Tabri police halted the cremation of a 33-year-old man on Tuesday after his family raised suspicions regarding his death and pointed to marks around his neck. According to the family, they received a call from Sunny’s in-laws on Tuesday informing them that he had died of a heart attack. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Sunny, a resident of the Salem Tabri area, ran a pizza shop. Following his marriage about two years ago, he had been residing with his in-laws.

According to the family, they received a call from Sunny’s in-laws on Tuesday informing them that he had died of a heart attack.

However, when they reached the house, they allegedly noticed marks around his neck and suspected that his death might not have been natural.

The family informed the police, following which a team reached the cremation ground and stopped the last rites.

The body was subsequently shifted to the Civil Hospital for the postmortem examination.

A board comprising two doctors conducted the autopsy. The examination confirmed the presence of marks around Sunny’s neck, but the doctors could not conclusively determine the cause of death. The marks, they noted, could be consistent with either strangulation or hanging.

The cause of death has, therefore, been kept pending until the viscera report is received, which is expected to help establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri Police station, stated that they are investigating the matter and have not yet confirmed whether Sunny died of natural causes or whether any foul play was involved.