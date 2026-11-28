Forty-two hours after Arvind Pasi was shot dead inside a salon in Prayagraj on Thursday evening, police obtained crucial CCTV footage showing two men on a motorcycle. The pillion rider wore an orange cap and the driver covered his head with a scarf. Separate clips show two other suspects outside the salon. All eight named suspects remain absconding, having reportedly fled their homes before police could raid them. (FOR REPRESENTATION) more

One suspect is seen pacing outside the salon while continuously talking on his phone. Police suspect he was coordinating the attack. However, all eight named suspects remain absconding, having reportedly fled their homes before police could raid them.

A complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, Raju, led to the registration of an FIR at Georgetown police station. The named accused include Guddu Pasi, Prince Pasi, Manish Pasi, Golu Pasi and Ishu Bharatiya, who are suspected of direct involvement in the crime. Former municipal corporator Nihal Kumar, alias ‘Bachcha’ Pasi, and two women, Sarita and Komal, have also been named in the FIR for allegedly conspiring to carry out the attack.

The family alleges that Arvind was murdered in a targeted act of retaliation because he was a key eyewitness in the Sajan Mehtar murder case. They said he had been receiving repeated death threats and was being pressured to settle the case out of court.

The investigation has also brought Bachcha Pasi’s criminal history into focus. He has been named in more than two dozen cases since 2001, including those related to drug trafficking, violations of the Excise Act, robbery and dacoity. He has also been linked to the Kala Ghoda shootout in Mumbai.

Bachcha Pasi, a former corporator from Sulemsarai, has a political background; his wife and sister have also held local public offices.

Before the funeral on Friday, the victim’s family staged a protest by placing his body on the road. They demanded that the government ensure justice by ordering an encounter of the killers and provide financial assistance to the family. Meanwhile, police are continuing their search for the suspects by raiding their known hideouts and questioning their associates.

DCP (City) Sagar Jain said police teams had received some leads and were hopeful of tracking down the killers soon.