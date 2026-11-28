Family members of a Class 5 student staged a protest outside a private school in Meerut’s Partapur area on Saturday, accusing the school’s transport in-charge of attempting to sexually abuse the child. They also alleged that the principal tried to suppress the incident despite being informed about it. Partapur station house officer Manvendra Singh said a case had been registered against the school’s transport in-charge under the POCSO Act and police teams had been formed to arrest him. (FOR REPRESENTATION) more

Following a nearly two-hour-long protest, police registered a case against the transport in-charge, identified as Saurabh Rathore. Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the incident occurred on Thursday when Rathore allegedly called the boy to a bathroom on the school premises, showed him an obscene video and asked him to take off his clothes. The child, however, managed to escape. The accused allegedly threatened him with consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

The father alleged that his son subsequently informed the school principal and a teacher about the incident. However, instead of taking appropriate action, the school authorities allegedly attempted to suppress the matter.

He further alleged that although the school was closed on Friday, a special van was sent to pick up his son. The child was allegedly taken to the computer laboratory, where the principal threatened that he and his parents would be taken away by the police if he disclosed the incident to anyone outside the school.

The father said his son returned home but remained deeply traumatised by the incident. On Saturday morning, the child allegedly fainted out of fear while getting ready for school. After he regained consciousness, family members gently questioned him, following which he narrated the entire episode.

The father questioned the school’s handling of the matter and demanded strict action against all those responsible. He alleged that the school attempted to cover up the incident despite the principal being aware of it.

Local Samajwadi Party leader Pradeep Kasana, who joined the protest, said the child belongs to his village and is hardworking and intelligent. He said the boy had mustered the courage to recount his ordeal, but there could be other children at the school who might have faced similar experiences.

“We want immediate action under the relevant provisions of the law dealing with sexual offences against children. Otherwise, we will continue our protest here,” Kasana said.

He also accused the principal of attempting to suppress the incident despite being informed about it, alleging that the conduct of the school authorities had undermined the trust inherent in the teacher-student relationship.

Ward councillor Prashant Kasana said any incident involving children at a school was unacceptable and called for stringent action against the accused. He also alleged that the incident had been hushed up and held the principal responsible for her alleged role in the matter.

Partapur station house officer Manvendra Singh said a case had been registered against the school’s transport in-charge under the POCSO Act and police teams had been formed to arrest him. “The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.