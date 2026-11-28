Amid Congress MP Imran Masood’s criticism of the Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, another party MP, Rakesh Rathore of Sitapur, has trained his guns on his own party’s state leadership, accusing it of sidelining him and ignoring his views on organisational and electoral matters. Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore alleged five-month sidelining, saying unilateral decisions were hurting party and alliance. (File) more

Rathore alleged that despite being a leader from the backward classes, he had been ignored by the party for the past five months, coinciding with the period when new UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam began political activities related to the 2027 polls. He has also taken up the issue with the party’s national leadership.

“For the past five months, no one even bothered to talk to me for five minutes or seek my opinion. Those who came in recently have been running the party on their own wishes but haven’t moved on the party line for respectable seat-sharing,” Rathore told HT on Saturday.

“The Congress was making rapid efforts to strengthen its position in Uttar Pradesh. People were becoming increasingly attracted to Rahul Gandhi. But suddenly, some arrogant people came in and started taking decisions continuously without consulting anyone or holding discussions. Their statements and remarks dominate the media every day. This has harmed Congress as well as the alliance,” he added.

Rathore said he had met the party’s top leadership in New Delhi and conveyed his views on Gautam, other state leaders and the seat-sharing issue.

“Respectable seat-sharing does not mean 200 or 200 plus. One should think before speaking such numbers in public, which he (Gautam) is not doing. I have told all this to national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal,” Rathore said.

The SP won 111 seats in the 2022 assembly elections and is reportedly unwilling to offer the Congress more than 100 seats in an alliance, keeping in view the winnability of candidates.

Commenting on Masood’s remarks against the SP, Rathore said, “He (Masood) should also pause now. Let talks be held and discussions move ahead as the election is not far away.”

Responding to Rathore’s allegations, Gautam said, “He is a senior leader and we all respect him. He can come to me anytime and take as much time as he wants. As far as having an OBC person in the leadership is concerned, Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary is there.”

A meeting between Rathore and Gautam has been scheduled for November 30 to discuss the issues. Rathore said he had organised nearly 100 major events for the party in the state but was now being excluded from organisational decisions.

Rathore began his political career with the Bahujan Samaj Party in 2007. He contested the Sitapur assembly seat but lost to Samajwadi Party candidate Radheshyam Jaiswal. He was elected BJP MLA from the same seat in 2017. He joined the SP in 2022 and the Congress in 2023. In 2024, he was elected MP from Sitapur with a victory margin of over 89,000 votes.

Rathore also took a swipe at the present state leadership, pointing towards state Congress chief Aradhana Mishra without taking her name. “Former state Congress president Ajay Rai was a bold president. His steadfast presence boosted the morale of party workers across the state,” he said.