When Karl and Loretta Blake moved from India to Australia in 1969, they had just $8 with them. With little money and no established support network, the couple worked towards building a better future for their children. Fifty-seven years later, their son, Judge Karl Blake, has been appointed to one of Australia's senior judicial positions. Karl Blake, the son of Indian migrants who arrived in Australia with just $8, was appointed deputy chief judge. (jcdi.org.au) more

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According to an official statement released by the Australian government on November 27, Blake has been appointed Deputy Chief Judge (General and Fair Work) of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Division 2). He will assume office on December 7, 2026.

Australian Attorney-General Michelle Rowland congratulated Blake on his appointment, highlighting his family's migrant background and the challenges he overcame.

“Judge Blake is an inspiration to us all,” Rowland said, describing his journey as a testament to courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

Parents arrived in Australia with just $8 According to a report by Indian Link, Blake's parents arrived at Melbourne's Essendon Airport in 1969. After paying for a taxi to St Kilda and their accommodation, the couple was left with no money.

Blake recalled his family's struggles during his ceremonial welcome to the Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne in February 2019.

Growing up in Australia, he frequently faced racial discrimination at primary school, where he was subjected to racial slurs and physical bullying.

“Those feelings of fear, helplessness and pain are seared into my mind,” he recalled.

His father enrolled him in martial arts classes to help him deal with the bullying, which eventually developed into a lifelong interest in karate.

Battling cancer and pursuing law As reported by The Indian Sun, Blake faced another major setback in 1989 when he was diagnosed with cancer while studying in Year 10. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy, which disrupted his education.

During his recovery, television coverage of the 1989 Australian pilots' dispute sparked his interest in industrial relations law.

Blake also credited his parents with teaching him the importance of hard work and self-reliance.

“I was lucky. My parents were a formidable parenting team, and without them I would not be the person I am today,” he said.

A legal career spanning nearly three decades According to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, Blake graduated from the University of Melbourne in 1997 with degrees in law and commerce.

Admitted to legal practice in 1998, he spent more than two decades specialising in employment, industrial relations, discrimination and workplace safety law. He held senior positions at law firms Maddocks and MinterEllison before joining the judiciary on January 30, 2019.

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In 2026, he served as the court's National Case Management Judge. He will succeed Justice Patrizia Mercuri in his new role.