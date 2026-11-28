Piping hot tea and a cold morning are a match made in heaven. A good cup of masala chai is soul-soothing, and the familiar aroma of spices can make even a morning that leaves you shivering feel cosy. But if masala chai is your go-to brew, there's a whole world of flavours and aroma you may be missing out on.

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Anubha Jhawar, tea sommelier and founder of Celeste, shared her guide to choosing a winter tea with HT Lifestyle. Her picks range from a malty Assam to a saffron-scented kahwa. She also explained when to use water just off the boil and when to let it cool for a smoother cup.

Jhawar encouraged tea drinkers to broaden their horizons and explore what winter teas have to offer. Some may crave the malty depth of Assam; others may prefer the aroma of cardamom or saffron. There's no single way to enjoy a winter brew. It all comes to personal preference.

She added, "Winter changes the way we experience tea. As the weather cools, we naturally begin reaching for cups that feel warmer, fuller and a little more comforting. Delicate teas still have their place, but this is often the season when deeper black teas, warming spices and aromatic botanicals feel especially inviting.”

5 winter teas and why they work The sommelier listed her winter tea picks and described the flavour of each one: