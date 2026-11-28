Top 5 Best Air Purifiers In India In 2026 (Adobe Stock) more By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Air pollution remains a growing concern across India's major cities, with Diwali celebrations adding to the seasonal pollution burden. While Delhi-NCR traditionally receives considerable attention for its deteriorating air quality, several other urban centres, including Indore, Bhopal, Pune, Ahmedabad and Noida, also recorded sharp pollution spikes during Diwali 2026. What is the highest AQI recorded? According to hourly monitoring data compiled by Good Air, Indore recorded a peak US AQI of 1,844, followed by Bhopal at 1,523 and Kota at 1,515 on Diwali night. Delhi recorded a peak of 1,225, while Noida and Pune registered peaks of 1,235 and 1,107, respectively. These figures represent peak hourly readings recorded during the period, highlighting the severity of short-term pollution spikes across cities. 1. Boon Airvana – For Advanced Air Quality Monitoring Designed and developed in India, Boon Airvana functions as both an air purifier and an air-quality monitoring station for the home. At its core is AtmoScan™, a proprietary sensing technology developed by Boon Labs over two years. It takes eight readings every second across PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10, TVOCs, nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), eCO₂, temperature and humidity. That is the most sensors and the most accurate readings in its class. Airvana automatically adjusts its operation as these readings change. Air purification today is about more than just trapping particles. When people spend hours in an enclosed room, the carbon dioxide they exhale gradually builds up. High CO₂ levels can contribute to drowsiness, headaches and poor sleep.

While an air purifier can filter airborne particles, it cannot remove CO₂. Airvana, however, tracks eCO₂ levels and alerts users when it is time to open a window and let fresh air in. Airvana features two H13 HEPA filters, one on each side of the unit, giving it a larger filtration area than a conventional single-filter design. As a result, its compact form can quickly clean rooms up to 484 sq. ft., while its filters last up to twice as long as those in a standard single-filter purifier. Airvana also connects to the Boon app, which provides a single Boon Score for the home's air quality, tracks trends over time and sends alerts. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for seamless integration into connected homes. 2. Eureka Forbes – For Budget-Conscious Buyers

2 . Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 | True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Tech| Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise | 2 Year Warranty Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 400G is an option for households looking for an affordable air purifier for everyday use. Its filtration system combines a washable pre-filter, activated carbon filtration, and an H13 HEPA filter to capture dust, airborne particles, and common allergens. With stated room coverage of up to 400 sq. ft., it suits medium-sized indoor spaces. Other features include 360-degree air intake, a digital PM2.5 display, automatic operation and an aroma diffuser. 3. Xiaomi – For Smart and Connected Homes

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is designed for consumers who prefer connected-home convenience. It offers a CADR of 360 m³/hour and stated room coverage of up to 462 sq. ft., making it suitable for bedrooms and living spaces. Its multi-layer filtration system is designed to capture airborne particles. It also integrates with the Xiaomi Home app, allowing users to operate the device remotely. Compatibility with voice assistants further adds to its convenience for households already using smart-home products. 4. Philips – For Everyday Home Use

The Philips 1000 Series AC1711 offers a straightforward air purification solution for everyday household requirements. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, activated carbon and HEPA NanoProtect technology to capture dust, pollen and other airborne particles. With a CADR of 300 m³/hour and recommended room coverage of up to 390 sq. ft., it suits bedrooms and smaller living spaces. The purifier also features automatic sensing and Sleep Mode for quieter operation. 5. Honeywell – For Multi-Stage Filtration

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is another option for households looking for a conventional air purification solution. It is designed to address fine particulate matter, dust and other common indoor pollutants. The purifier also features Wi-Fi connectivity, app-based controls, and an air-quality indicator, making it a practical choice for consumers who want convenient everyday operation. The final word The Diwali 2026 pollution readings highlight that deteriorating air quality is not limited to Delhi-NCR. Cities across central, northern and western India also experienced significant short-term pollution spikes, making indoor air quality an increasingly important consideration. Among the options listed, the Boon Airvana Smart Air Purifier stands out for its combination of advanced filtration and comprehensive air-quality monitoring. Its dual H13 HEPA filters, AtmoScan technology and ability to monitor eight different air-quality parameters offer households greater visibility into their indoor environment. For consumers looking beyond conventional air purification and seeking a solution that combines filtration with intelligent air-quality insights, Boon Airvana makes a compelling choice. Ultimately, the right model depends on room size, filtration requirements, budget and long-term maintenance costs.