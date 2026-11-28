Acidity, bloating, and a feeling of heaviness after meals are common digestive complaints during winter. You may also experience sour burps or constipation. Some of your everyday habits may be contributing to these problems.

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We asked Dr Arpit Bansal, laparoscopic and cancer surgeon, director, Jeevan Jyoti Multispecialty Hospital, Prayagraj, about these common complaints. He explained that adjusting your eating habits and daily routine can help manage them.

1. Drinking less water During winter, you may feel thirsty less often and drink less water as a result. The surgeon said that drinking too little water can contribute to constipation. So make sure you drink enough water even if you don't feel thirsty.

2. Eating a lot of fried snacks As the days grow shorter, many people reach for fried snacks on winter evenings. Though fried snacks are perfect with tea, Dr Bansal pointed, "While these foods are tempting, eating too much oily and heavy food can slow digestion and trigger acidity. Try to keep your meals light, especially at night.”

Winter is wedding season, and with so many fried snacks on offer, it is easy to pile your plate high. Keep an eye on your portion sizes, especially if you have already had a few starters before dinner.

3. Eating dinner late Eating dinner late is another habit to watch out for. Avoid going to bed right after dinner. Dr Bansal said, "When you lie down immediately after eating, stomach acid can move back into the food pipe and cause a burning sensation. Try to finish dinner at least two to three hours before sleeping.”