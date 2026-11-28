Blurred lips are trending this winter (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less If there's one makeup trend I am excited to experiment with this winter, it has to be blurred lips. Unlike the sharply outlined lips that have dominated makeup routines for years, this trend is all about diffused colour, softly blended edges and a naturally flushed finish. Think of the just-bitten lip effect, where the colour is concentrated towards the centre and fades gently towards the edges. Inspired by Korean beauty techniques and the French bitten-lip aesthetic, blurred lips are becoming a popular alternative to heavily defined lipstick looks. The best part? You don't need an elaborate makeup kit or professional skills to recreate them. Whether you prefer soft pinks, nude browns, berry shades or classic reds, this technique can make your everyday lipstick routine feel a little more interesting. Here are five easy tips to get the blurred-lip look right. Start with moisturised lips The secret to achieving a beautiful blurred-lip effect is preparing your lips before applying colour. Dry or flaky lips can make lipstick settle unevenly, which takes away from the soft-focus finish. I recommend gently exfoliating your lips if needed and applying a nourishing lip balm. Allow it to absorb before moving on to your lip colour. If there is excess balm sitting on the surface, gently blot it with a tissue. This helps create a smoother canvas and allows the lip colour to blend more evenly.

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Choose a lip tint for a natural flush Lip tints are among the easiest products to use for this trend. Their lightweight formulas make it easier to build colour gradually without creating a heavy layer of lipstick. Apply a small amount of tint to the centre of your upper and lower lips. Use your fingertips or a lip brush to gently diffuse the colour outwards. Leave the outer edges slightly lighter than the centre. Berry, rose, cherry and muted pink shades are particularly lovely for winter. If you prefer a more understated look, try a soft nude or peachy-brown tint.

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Use a lip liner, but skip the sharp outline You don't have to give up your favourite lip liner to embrace this trend. The trick is to use it differently. Choose a liner that is close to your natural lip colour or slightly deeper than your lipstick. Lightly trace your lip shape and gently smudge the line inwards using a small brush or your fingertip. Avoid creating a very sharp outline. The idea is to add subtle definition while allowing the edges to blend seamlessly into the lipstick. This technique can also give your lips a fuller-looking appearance without relying on dramatic overlining.

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Swap heavy matte lipstick for creamy textures While matte lipsticks can certainly work for blurred lips, creamy and velvety formulas make the technique easier to achieve. Apply lipstick lightly to the centre of your lips, then blend toward the edges. You can use a lip brush for greater precision or simply tap the colour into place with your fingertips. For a winter-ready look, experiment with chocolate brown, dusty rose, mauve, brick red and deep berry shades. If you enjoy a little shine, finish with a small amount of clear gloss at the centre of your lips. This adds dimension without taking away from the diffused effect.

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Keep the rest of your makeup soft Blurred lips look particularly beautiful when paired with understated makeup. You don't necessarily need dramatic eyes or heavy contouring to complete the look. I would pair a soft berry lip with a lightweight foundation or skin tint, a little cream blush, groomed eyebrows and a coat of mascara. For evening occasions, you can add a softly smudged eyeliner or a touch of shimmer on the eyelids. The idea is to let your lips remain the focus while keeping the overall makeup look effortless.

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FAQ for soft glam makeup looks Which products are best for creating blurred lips? Lip tints, creamy lipsticks, velvet lip colours and soft lip liners work well. Choose formulas that are easy to blend and layer. Do blurred lips make lips look fuller? They can create the illusion of fuller lips by adding colour and dimension to the centre while keeping the edges softly defined. Which lipstick shades work best for winter? Berry, burgundy, mauve, chocolate brown, dusty rose and brick red are lovely choices for winter makeup. Can I create blurred lips with matte lipstick? Yes. Apply a small amount of matte lipstick to the centre of your lips and blend it outwards with a lip brush. A comfortable, non-drying formula is preferable.