Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for juicy veg momos paired with spicy Korean chilli sauce: See preparation
Updated on: Nov 27, 2026, 22:36:17 IST
Warm momos with spicy Korean sauce are the perfect snack for chilly evenings; Kunal Kapur shares how to make them at home.
Momos are undoubtedly one of the most popular street snacks in the country, and taking to Instagram on November 26, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to make the dish at home along with a spicy Korean chilli sauce to pair with it. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For momo dough
- All-purpose flour – 1 cup
- Salt – a generous pinch
- Oil – 1½ tbsp
- Warm water – 100ml or ½ cup
For filling (30 g for each)
- Cabbage, chopped – 1½ cups
- Spinach, chopped – ½ cup
- Mushroom, chopped – ½ cup
- Spring onion, chopped – ½ cup
- Ginger, chopped – 1 tbsp
- Garlic, chopped – 1 tbsp
- Green chillies, chopped – 1
- Pepper powder – ½ tsp
- Coriander stems, chopped- 1 tbsp
- Soy sauce – 4 tbsp
- Vinegar – 1 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Sesame oil – 1 tbsp
- Paneer, mashed – 100 g
For Korean momo sauce
- Oil – 5 tbsp
- Garlic, chopped – ¼ cup
- Chilli flakes – 3 tbsp
- Vinegar – 2-3 tbsp
- Soy sauce – 4 tbsp
- Water – 3 tbsp
- Sugar – 1 tsp
- Spring onion, chopped – handful
- Sesame, toasted – 2 tbsp
For garnish
- Fresh red chillies – as required
- Spring onion – handful
- Sesame – as required
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Method of preparation
For momo dough
- Heap the flour on a flat surface and sprinkle in salt and the oil. Use warm water to knead the flour for at least 10 minutes into a soft dough. Once kneaded, keep aside, covered with a damp cloth and allow to rest for at least 20 minutes.
For filling
- For the filling, prepare all of the chopped ingredients and place in a bowl. Make sure the vegetables are chopped finely. Add in the seasoning ingredients and the rest of the ingredients for the filling. Taste to check for seasoning at this point.
- Transfer the filling ingredients over a strainer or colander and place over a bowl. Since the vegetables are salted, they will tend to lose water.
For momos
- Take the rested dough and portion it into 10-11 equal portions of about 20 g each.
- To begin turning the portions into a sheet, press the portions with your palm to flatten into a circle. Then, using a thin belan or rolling pin, spread the circular sheet, rolling from the sides. The idea is to have the sides thinner than the centre, as it will stretch out when you are rolling the momos.
- Once the sheets are ready, fill about 30 g of the filling in each sheet and shape the dumpling, beginning from one side and closing as you move along the edges.
- Once they are ready, prepare the steamer. Oil the base of the steaming baskets to avoid the momos sticking to the base.
- Steam over medium to high flame for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the steamer immediately once done and serve.
For Korean chilli sauce
- To make the dipping sauce, heat oil in a small pan over medium to low heat and add in the chopped garlic, give a stir to avoid burning and add in the chilli flakes.
- Cook over low heat, stirring constantly till the chillies begin to get darker. At this stage, add in the vinegar, soy sauce, water and sugar and bring to a simmer.
- Now add in the spring onion and the sesame, give a mix and serve as a dipping sauce along with the momos.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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