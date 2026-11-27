According to Dr Pande, wearing cushioned running shoes on a court is like playing in high heels. One sharp turn, and the ankle or knee is injured. Court sports need flat shoes with side support, which needn't be expensive.

“Always remember the golden rule: Get fit to play sport, rather than playing sport to get fit,” said Dr Pande.

Also read | Is your knee trying to tell you something? Doctor warns this common injury could leave you limping for life

Today, a lot of people in their 30s and 40s with desk jobs are limping after pickleball, badminton or marathon training. The sports themselves are not dangerous. The problem is weak hip, thigh, and calf muscles from sitting in a chair all week, then suddenly asking the body for explosive rallies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sankalp Pande, a FIFA Diploma holder in Football Medicine, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Mediarbor Clinics and Diagnostics, New Delhi, explained what active individuals should know.

Take your injuries seriously Knee and ankle injuries often fool people because walking remains possible. With an ACL tear, there is a pop, the knee swells, and it settles in three to four weeks. Suspect an ACL tear if your knee slips on stairs or turns.

“Delaying treatment of a torn ACL beyond six months roughly doubles the risk of meniscus damage, harming the knee's shock absorber and raising arthritis risk,” said Dr Pande. A meniscus tear brings recurring swelling and sharp pain when squatting or sitting cross-legged, while runner's knee causes a dull ache around the kneecap.

At the ankle, sharp twists tear the outer ligament, the ATFL, causing instability that results in repeated swelling or pain. An Achilles rupture feels like a sudden break behind the ankle, making it hard to climb stairs or stand on your toes, though you can still walk. That is why up to a quarter are first mistaken for a sprain.

Dr Pande highlighted that if injured, stop playing, rest, ice, compress and elevate the leg. No malish or hot fomentation; they worsen swelling. Playing after taking painkillers is dangerous. A normal X-ray shows only bone, not torn ligaments.