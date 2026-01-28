Got a sprain while playing? Sports surgeon shares 6 warning signs you should not ignore

Ever played and hurt yourself, expecting it to heal on its own? You may be in the dark. This can be anything from a pulled muscle to a twisted ankle. But simply dismissing it as a sprain that will fix itself is not a good idea. Usually, mild injuries heal by themselves with rest, but it is flawed to assume that all injuries are mild, as some can be serious as well. The most important thing is to understand when your injury may need medical attention. By being aware of certain warning signs, you can identify if your sprain or strain needs medical examination.



HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Kundan Kumar Jha, consultant-sports injuries and joint replacement surgeon at Arete Hospitals, who shared the key signs.



Sharing his clinical experience, he elaborated, “Sprains and strains are easy to dismiss. Most people assume they only happen during sports, but in practice, I see them after very ordinary moments, carrying groceries, stepping off a curb awkwardly, lifting a suitcase, or slipping on wet stairs. Because they’re so common, many people try to manage the pain on their own. Sometimes that’s fine. Sometimes it’s not.”

Dr Jha listed out the signs that may indicate your strain is serious: