Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Kharge to host another lunch meeting with INDIA bloc MPs; security tightened in Delhi
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will host a lunch for the INDIA bloc leaders for the second day in a row as the Opposition is set to hold another protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi today.
- 10 Mins agoKharge to host second INDIA bloc lunch today
- 14 Mins ago'Opposition's protest out of frustration', says Union minister
- 17 Mins agoFIR against Rahul, Priyanka for entering Akashvani Bhawan
- 22 Mins agoKamal Haasan urges CEC to meet Opposition MPs
- 35 Mins agoTejashwi Yadav climbs barricade amid during Bihar protest
- 44 Mins agoRJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leads a protest in Patna
- 49 Mins agoSecurity tightened in Delhi ahead of INDIA bloc's protest
- 1 Hr agoWhy CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoSamajwadi Party, which has 37 MPs, expected to join protest today
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoCEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoCJP to also stage protest against CEC in Bengaluru
- 1 Hr 25 Mins agoINDIA bloc's protest to continue for third straight day
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs are set to hold another protest today after several lawmakers, travelling in three buses, tried to organise a large-scale demonstration against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The Delhi Police had stopped them near Janpath, bringing traffic and activity across much of New Delhi to a standstill....Read More
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will also hold a massive protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today, which will also see participation from actor Prakash Raj and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.
Opposition protests to continue, security tightened in Delhi
On Wednesday, nearly 300 Opposition MPs marched from Parliament towards Akashvani Bhavan, increasing pressure on Gyanesh Kumar and demanding his resignation.
Several parties attended a lunch hosted by Congress chief and LoP in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, but the Samajwadi Party, which has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha, stayed away, citing a lack of communication from the Congress. However, the SP is expected to take part in the INDIA bloc's protest today, HT has learnt.
The protests are part of a series of INDIA bloc demonstrations against Kumar. Most MPs and party supporters were detained and taken away.
However, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and a few other party leaders, managed to enter the Akashvani Bhavan campus and continue their protest.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded
Amid ongoing protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Union government has strengthened his existing Z+ security cover. More personnel have now been deployed outside his residence, at the Election Commission office and as part of his personal security, HT has learnt.
A senior police officer said, “The protesters managed to trace his house. There was another protest outside his family’s house in Agra. We had to assess all the threats and increase the security cover. We had also placed a few pickets near his house.”
Why CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire
The protests against Kumar come amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after reports said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.
The Election Commission has, however, said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those concerning the SIR, unanimously.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Kharge to host second INDIA bloc lunch today
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: For the second day in a row, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will host a lunch for INDIA bloc leaders at a Delhi restaurant today.
The lunch comes a day after Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi led INDIA bloc leaders through another day of protests.
The leaders first met for a vegetarian lunch at Sagar Ratna on Janpath before travelling in a convoy of buses and holding a surprise dharna near Jantar Mantar.
Opposition protest LIVE: 'Opposition's protest out of frustration', says Union minister
Opposition protest LIVE: Union minister Bhagirath Choudhary on Thursday criticised the Congress-led Opposition for protesting in Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. He claimed the demonstrations were being held "out of frustration".
"The opposition is left with no issue at all. They are frustrated and disheartened. This is why they resort to protest and are making baseless statements. Their demonstrations are out of frustration," Choudhary told reporters in Ranchi.
INDIA bloc protest in Delhi LIVE: FIR against Rahul, Priyanka for entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission
INDIA bloc protest in Delhi LIVE: Delhi Police have filed a first information report (FIR) following a complaint alleging that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other MPs, entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during Tuesday's Opposition protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The complaint claimed that the leaders entered the office complex without authorisation after police halted the Opposition march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI), an officer familiar with the matter said.
“FIR has been registered under relevant sections. A further probe is underway” a senior police officer told HT earlier.
INDIA bloc protest in Delhi LIVE: Kamal Haasan urges CEC to meet Opposition MPs
INDIA bloc protest in Delhi LIVE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to meet Opposition MPs at Samvidhan Bhavan, the old Parliament building. He said a direct dialogue was needed to address concerns over the Election Commission and reinforce its independence and impartiality.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Haasan described the Election Commission as the "guardian of every Indian's right to vote". He said the poll panel should engage with elected representatives at a time when Opposition parties have questioned its credibility.
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav climbs barricade during Bihar protest
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Bihar leader of opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav climbed over a barricade while participating in the INDIA bloc's protest march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna.
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leads protest in Patna
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined the Opposition's protest march to Raj Bhavan in Patna, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
He told reporters, "The government is protecting Gyanesh Kumar. There is barricading everywhere, we are not being allowed to move. However, people will definitely punish 'vote chors' no matter how much the administration tries to save them. Those who are conspiring to finish the democracy will be punished."
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of INDIA bloc's protest
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Security measures have been stepped up around Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Janpath Road and other parts of central Delhi as Opposition INDIA bloc parties prepare to protest for a third consecutive day on Thursday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Around 5,000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed and several roads have been barricaded. The government has also cleared the deployment of additional central paramilitary forces in the Capital.
The Le Meridien roundabout, where protesters had gathered on Wednesday, has also been brought under the security plan. Police said they reviewed footage from 150 body cameras worn by personnel during the protest and found instances of their staff being targeted. Full story here.
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Why CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: The protests against Kumar come amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after reports said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.
The Election Commission has, however, said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those concerning the SIR, unanimously.
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Samajwadi Party, which has 37 MPs, expected to join protest today
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Several parties attended a lunch hosted by Congress chief and LoP in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, but the Samajwadi Party, which has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha, stayed away, citing a lack of communication from the Congress.
However, the SP is expected to take part in the INDIA bloc's protest today, HT has learnt.
The protests are part of a series of INDIA bloc demonstrations against Kumar. Most MPs and party supporters were detained and taken away.
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Amid ongoing protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Union government has strengthened his existing Z+ security cover. More personnel have now been deployed outside his residence, at the Election Commission office and as part of his personal security, HT has learnt.
A senior police officer said, “The protesters managed to trace his house. There was another protest outside his family’s house in Agra. We had to assess all the threats and increase the security cover. We had also placed a few pickets near his house.”
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: CJP to also stage protest against CEC in Bengaluru
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: Actor Prakash Raj said on Wednesday that a "people' tribunal" would be held in Bengaluru on October 8, with people from across Karnataka who he described as "victims of SIR" expected to attend. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee will also take part in the stir.
Raj, who has criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, announced the programme on social media.
"Requesting all the citizens to participate in this fight to save our democracy. Come join us tomorrow, 8th October at Freedom Park... Bengaluru," he said.
In a video, Raj said Rathee, a social media influencer, would also attend the event. Rathee later posted a video on his X account confirming that he would participate in the programme.
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: INDIA bloc's protest to continue for third straight day
Gyanesh Kumar news LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs are set to hold another protest today after several lawmakers, travelling in three buses, tried to organise a large-scale demonstration against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.
The Delhi Police had stopped them near Janpath, bringing traffic and activity across much of New Delhi to a standstill.