Panchang Today, October 8, 2026: Krishna Trayodashi under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra
Panchang October 8 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, October 8 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings
In traditional Panchang interpretation, this Guruvar supports thoughtful consolidation rather than haste, with Krishna Trayodashi and the shift from Purva Phalguni to Uttara Phalguni favouring practical review, measured conversations and quieter planning over display or impulsive commitments.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:17 am
|Sunset
|5:59 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|1:36 pm to 3:03 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:39 am to 5:28 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Guru Pradosh Vrat
Basis: Ashwina Krishna Trayodashi
|Masik Shivaratri
Basis: Ashwina Krishna Chaturdashi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar often carries a tone of learning, counsel and measured judgement, and that sits well with Krishna Trayodashi, a tithi usually read as suitable for clearing backlog, closing pending matters and reducing excess rather than expanding without thought. The day begins under Purva Phalguni, which can bring sociability, comfort seeking and a desire to be appreciated, but its movement toward Uttara Phalguni points the mind back to steadier duties, fair agreements and what can be sustained over time. The Moon sign shift from Leo to Virgo tells a similar story in Panchang terms: from visible expression and personal style toward order, usefulness and detail. Taken together, the day is less about grand declarations and more about refining intentions, sorting priorities and making space for what is essential. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat today as favourable for practical organisation, selective outreach and decisions that benefit from both warmth and discipline.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
For work and planning, this is a good day to move from idea to structure. In traditional Panchang reading, the combination of Guruvar with Krishna Trayodashi can support review, correction and sensible prioritising, especially where a task has grown too scattered or delayed. Early enthusiasm may be useful for presentations, pitching a concept or restarting a conversation, but the stronger use of the day is to tighten the brief, define responsibilities and check what is actually workable. If you are making an important decision, favour facts, terms and follow through over impression. Team discussions may go best when one person gathers viewpoints and then turns them into a clear next step. Avoid taking on fresh commitments simply to appear available or generous.
Relationships and communication
In relationships, the day favours warmth with boundaries. Purva Phalguni can make people more expressive, pleasure minded or eager for attention, while the later Uttara Phalguni tone is better for reliability, reciprocity and keeping one’s word. That means affectionate communication can go well, but only if practical concerns are not brushed aside. Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it helpful to finish one unresolved conversation before starting another. In family or close partnerships, appreciation matters, yet so does clarity about duties, timing and limits. With friends or colleagues, avoid overpromising in a friendly mood. A simple, honest response is likely to serve better than a dramatic one.
Reflection and spiritual routine
For reflection, this is a suitable day to reduce noise and return to essentials. In traditional Panchang interpretation, Krishna Trayodashi often supports letting go of what is unnecessary, whether that means mental clutter, unfinished notes or an expectation that no longer fits present reality. The highlighted Brahma Muhurta is especially well suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer, and even a short, undisturbed sitting can help order the day. If mornings are busy, use any calm interval to review one question plainly: what needs completion, and what can be deferred without guilt? The movement from a more outward mood to a more exacting one also supports journalling, reading thoughtfully or making a modest personal plan that is realistic enough to be kept.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 8, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Trayodashi until 10:15 pm; then Krishna Chaturdashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Purva Phalguni until 9:19 pm; then Uttara Phalguni
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shukla until 12:57 am, Friday; then Brahma
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 10:43 am; then Vanija until 10:15 pm; then Vishti until 9:52 am, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Leo until 3:18 am, Friday; then Virgo
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:39 am
|5:28 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:03 am
|6:17 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:45 am
|12:32 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|3:01 pm
|4:35 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:05 pm
|2:52 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:59 pm
|6:23 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:59 pm
|7:13 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:44 pm
|12:33 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may make best use of the day by matching the task to the tone of the window. Brahma Muhurta from 4:39 am to 5:28 am is the clearest choice for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, especially if you want a calm start before daily demands begin. Abhijit Muhurta from 11:45 am to 12:32 pm can be reserved for a key message, a formal submission or a decision that benefits from concentration and balance. Amrit Kalam from 3:01 pm to 4:35 pm may suit smoother follow up, coordination or restarting a task after a pause. If you prefer a gentler pace, the evening Godhuli Muhurta from 5:59 pm to 6:23 pm can support settling domestic matters or resetting the tone at home.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|1:36 pm
|3:03 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:13 am
|10:40 am
|Yamaganda
|6:17 am
|7:45 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:11 am
|10:58 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|2:52 pm
|3:39 pm
|Varjyam
|4:32 am, Friday
|6:05 am, Friday
|Vidaal Yog
|6:17 am
|9:19 pm
|Aadal Yog
|9:20 pm
|6:18 am, Friday
In Panchang practice, caution periods are usually treated as times for extra care rather than alarm. The one period that should be clearly noted today is Rahu Kaal, which ends at 3:03 pm. If possible, avoid using that span for a first move such as launching a new initiative, signing off on a major purchase or beginning a sensitive conversation. Routine work, travel already underway, revision and ordinary correspondence can still continue with attention. Other caution markers in the day, including Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda and Dur Muhurtam, are traditionally approached in a similar spirit: slow down, double check details and prefer continuation over initiation. Vidaal Yog through most of the day also suggests keeping expectations measured, while the later Aadal Yog can be used more simply for winding down, review and low pressure tasks.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:17 am
|Sunset
|5:59 pm
|Moonrise
|4:50 am, Friday
|Moonset
|4:33 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|1:54 pm to 3:23 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|1:36 pm to 3:03 pm
|Bengaluru
|1:36 pm to 3:06 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:32 pm to 3:01 pm
|Chennai
|1:25 pm to 2:55 pm
|Ahmedabad
|1:55 pm to 3:23 pm
|Pune
|1:50 pm to 3:19 pm
|Kolkata
|12:52 pm to 2:21 pm
|Jaipur
|1:42 pm to 3:09 pm
|Kochi
|1:42 pm to 3:12 pm
|Lucknow
|1:21 pm to 2:49 pm
|Indore
|1:42 pm to 3:10 pm
|Guwahati
|12:38 pm to 2:06 pm
|Chandigarh
|1:37 pm to 3:04 pm
|Surat
|1:54 pm to 3:23 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:13 pm to 2:42 pm
|Nagpur
|1:29 pm to 2:58 pm
|Coimbatore
|1:39 pm to 3:09 pm
|Varanasi
|1:13 pm to 2:41 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|1:02 pm to 2:31 pm
Overall, this Guruvar is best approached with steadiness. Use the day to complete, refine and organise rather than to impress. Warmth helps, but clarity helps more. If you keep plans realistic and choose timing thoughtfully, the day can be quietly productive and mentally settling.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More