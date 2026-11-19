Seven years after India’s first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on domestic exchanges, the market’s operational base remains concentrated in one segment. Walk through the portfolios of India’s publicly traded real estate vehicles and the underlying assets are predominantly commercial office parks in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region. As offices continue to dominate India's listed real estate trusts, growing demand for organised retail spaces and modern warehouses is opening up new avenues for diversification.

That composition is gradually widening. India’s listed ecosystem spans seven platforms with underlying real estate assets—five office-focused REITs, one retail-focused REIT, and one industrial and warehousing Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT)—commanding a combined market capitalisation exceeding ₹2.1 lakh crore, according to Colliers’ India REITs: Gaining Scale & Unlocking Value (2026) report. Operational holdings across these trusts have crossed 195 million sq. ft., with an upcoming pipeline of roughly 37 million sq. ft.

Within that footprint, offices still account for approximately 84% of operational area—roughly 164 million sq. ft., representing around 19% penetration of India’s Tier-I Grade A office stock. Colliers projects that office REIT penetration could reach 30% by 2030, backed by nearly 370 million sq. ft. of existing office inventory assessed as eligible for future trust inclusion. At the same time, leasing and supply metrics in organised retail and industrial warehousing show why both segments are being evaluated as secondary avenues for portfolio diversification.

Whether either asset class can scale rapidly within public trust structures depends on underlying demand fundamentals, asset quality, and risk profiles that differ markedly from commercial offices.

Retail leasing data points to selective mall resilience Physical retail spent the early 2020s navigating competition from e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms. Subsequent leasing figures indicate that large-format, organised retail centres have continued to attract tenant commitments, though performance remains concentrated in select urban corridors.

According to CBRE’s India Retail Figures H2 2025 report (published January 2026), retail space absorption across India’s top cities reached ~8.9 million sq. ft. during calendar year 2025. Activity was weighted toward the second half of the year, with ~5.6 million sq. ft. leased between July and December 2025.

New completions rose alongside occupier demand. Total retail supply reached ~4.3 million sq. ft. in 2025, marking a 268% year-on-year increase over 2024. Approximately 2.1 million sq. ft. of investment-grade mall space became operational in H2 2025, including Lake Shore Mall Y Junction (~1.6 million sq. ft.) in Hyderabad and UnityOne Elegante (~0.5 million sq. ft.) in Delhi-NCR.

Three cities—Hyderabad (34%), Delhi-NCR (20%), and Chennai (16%)—accounted for roughly 70% of retail leasing volume in H2 2025. Tenant-mix data from the same period highlights the categories driving space take-up:

Apparel and lifestyle anchors: Fashion and apparel retailers accounted for ~48% of H2 2025 leasing.

Food and leisure formats: Food and beverage operators represented ~13% of absorption, while entertainment formats accounted for ~8%.

Offline expansion by digital brands: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) labels continued opening physical stores alongside traditional retailers, against a backdrop of lower inflation, income tax rate revisions, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation. For listed vehicles, however, retail real estate requires active management rather than passive lease collection. India currently has one listed retail REIT, Nexus Select Trust. Unlike office campuses governed by multi-year fixed corporate leases, shopping malls rely on tenant-mix curation, footfall management, and lease structures that typically combine minimum guaranteed rents with revenue-share components tied to retailer turnover.

Warehousing shifts toward institutional specifications Industrial and warehousing real estate operates on a different set of demand drivers, linked to domestic manufacturing output, supply-chain formalisation, and freight infrastructure rather than discretionary consumer footfall.

Data from Knight Frank’s India Warehousing Market Report H1 2026 shows leasing across India’s eight primary industrial and warehousing markets rose 15% year-on-year to 36.8 million sq. ft. in the first half of 2026, up from 32.1 million sq. ft. in H1 2025. Total warehousing stock across these eight hubs expanded 14% year-on-year to 584.9 million sq. ft. (54.3 million sq. m.). Because absorption outpaced net supply additions, overall vacancy edged down from 12.1% to 11.4%.

The composition of that stock is central to its suitability for REIT or InvIT structures. Historically, Indian warehousing was dominated by small, unorganised facilities lacking modern safety or operational standards. By H1 2026, Grade A facilities accounted for 47% of total stock across the eight primary markets and represented 52% of leasing transactions during the six-month period.

Occupier demand in H1 2026 also reflected broad industrial participation rather than reliance on a single sector:

Manufacturing: Industrial occupiers—excluding fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables (FMCD)—accounted for 46% of total volume (17.0 million sq. ft., up 17% year-on-year), led by automotive, engineering, electronics, and energy companies.

Third-party logistics (3PL): 3PL providers represented 30% of leasing (11.1 million sq. ft., up 27% year-on-year).

Retail and e-commerce: Retail occupiers increased warehouse take-up by 70% year-on-year to 2.5 million sq. ft. (7% share), driven by grocery and hypermarket chains. Direct e-commerce leasing declined 44% year-on-year to 1.9 million sq. ft. as online platforms consolidated fulfilment networks and utilised 3PL operators. At the city level, Mumbai recorded its highest half-yearly leasing volume at 10.7 million sq. ft. (up 44% year-on-year, capturing 29% of national take-up), followed by NCR (5.9 million sq. ft., +17%), Ahmedabad (4.1 million sq. ft., +15%), Bengaluru (4.0 million sq. ft., +36%), and Kolkata (2.4 million sq. ft., +69%), supported by infrastructure additions including the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. Average Grade A rents increased 4% to 7% year-on-year across all eight tracked markets, ranging from ₹19.4 per sq. ft. per month in Ahmedabad to ₹28.7 per sq. ft. per month in Pune.

Comparing cash-flow mechanics across the three segments Assessing offices, malls, and warehouses side by side illustrates how each asset class behaves within a yield-oriented trust structure:

Commercial offices: With ~164 million sq. ft. across five listed REITs and ~370 million sq. ft. of additional REIT-able inventory identified by Colliers, office portfolios offer scale, institutional liquidity, and multi-year leases with corporate and Global Capability Centre (GCC) tenants. Their primary concentration risk is geographic, with Bengaluru accounting for 42% of listed office REIT area.

Organised retail malls: Supported by ~8.9 million sq. ft. of leasing in 2025 and a 268% year-on-year rise in new supply, dominant malls offer potential participation in retail sales growth through turnover-linked rents. At the same time, cash flows are more sensitive to consumer spending cycles, and institutional-grade, single-owner malls remain limited in supply.

Industrial and warehousing parks: Backed by 36.8 million sq. ft. of H1 2026 leasing and 4% to 7% year-on-year Grade A rent growth, logistics parks benefit from multi-year manufacturing and 3PL contracts. However, headline per-square-foot rentals are lower than in urban office buildings, and Grade A penetration varies sharply by city—from 78% in Chennai and 70% in Pune to 35% in Mumbai and 39% in NCR. Geographic dispersion beyond Tier-I metros Data from Colliers also points to a notable geographic divergence between office trusts and non-office platforms.

India’s listed office REITs remain concentrated in Tier-I metropolitan centres, led by Bengaluru at 42%, with Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR representing 12% to 15% each. By contrast, existing retail and logistics platforms hold substantial exposure outside the primary metro tier: Tier-II and Tier-III cities account for approximately 51% (5.4 million sq. ft.) of India’s listed retail REIT portfolio and around 35% (7.5 million sq. ft.) of its listed industrial and warehousing InvIT portfolio.

This geographic spread means retail and warehousing vehicles track domestic consumption and regional supply-chain activity in smaller urban centres, whereas office REITs remain more closely linked to corporate and technology hiring across major metro business districts.

Structural constraints on near-term expansion Despite higher leasing volumes in both segments, several structural factors govern how quickly additional malls and warehouses can be aggregated into listed trusts.

First is asset ownership fragmentation. Many Indian shopping centres were historically strata-sold to individual retail investors rather than retained under single institutional ownership, making consolidation difficult without complex buybacks. In warehousing, although Grade A stock has reached 47% nationally, older markets such as Mumbai and NCR still contain substantial legacy inventory that may not meet institutional clear-height, fire-safety, or sustainability specifications.

Second is localised vacancy and supply risk. Knight Frank’s H1 2026 figures show Grade A warehouse vacancy at 12.3%, above the 10.6% vacancy recorded in Grade B stock, reflecting sustained speculative construction in the premium tier. Regional divergences also persist: while leasing rose across five of the eight tracked warehousing hubs in H1 2026, volumes declined 12% in Pune, 27% in Chennai (where ready Grade A supply remained tight), and 10% in Hyderabad (where elevated vacancy persisted).

Third is operational complexity. Office parks generally operate on standardised multi-year corporate leases with predictable maintenance requirements. Malls require continuous tenant curation, marketing, and experiential upgrades to sustain footfall, while modern logistics parks increasingly involve built-to-suit engineering, automation readiness, and environmental compliance.

Between 2022 and 2026, India’s listed real estate trust sector expanded from three vehicles with a market capitalisation of ₹60,000–65,000 crore to seven vehicles exceeding ₹2.1 lakh crore. Commercial offices continue to anchor that market. Whether malls and warehouses grow into comparable public market pillars will depend less on headline absorption numbers and more on the availability of compliant, single-owner assets capable of delivering steady distributions across economic cycles.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.