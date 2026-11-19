India’s technology sector has spent decades helping global businesses build, maintain and modernise their digital systems. That experience has created a formidable engineering workforce and deep familiarity with enterprise technology. But Artificial Intelligence presents an opportunity to do more than deliver technology designed elsewhere. India could become one of the places where global enterprises figure out how to make AI work. Artificial intelligence (Unsplash)

The opportunity lies in a growing discipline called Forward-Deployed Engineering (FDE), which combines software engineering, AI expertise and business understanding. Instead of building a product in isolation and handing it over to a customer, forward-deployed engineers work alongside customer teams to solve specific problems, integrate systems and take solutions into production.

As enterprises move from experimenting with generative AI to deploying agents that can carry out multi-step tasks, this model could become increasingly important. It also offers India a path towards moving up the technology value chain.

For years, enterprises have invested in sophisticated data warehouses, analytics platforms and large data teams. Yet a seemingly simple question, such as why profit margins fell in a particular region last week, can still take days to answer. The relevant information may sit across sales, finance, logistics and operational systems, each with different definitions and access controls.

The problem is not necessarily a lack of data, computing power or engineering talent. It is the difficulty of connecting fragmented information, understanding the business question and determining what needs to be analysed.

AI models can interpret questions, generate code and summarise information. But making them useful in an enterprise requires an underlying architecture that allows them to access reliable data, reason across sources and operate within business constraints.

This is where the next phase of enterprise AI will be decided. The winners will not simply be organisations with access to the most powerful models. They will be those that integrate AI into real business workflows and make it part of their operational infrastructure.

Forward-deployed engineers can help bridge this gap. Their role extends beyond connecting a model to an application. They must understand the business problem, navigate existing systems, engineer the necessary data access and ensure the resulting solution works reliably in production while deeply embedded in the workflows.

India’s technology sector has accumulated decades of experience working with global enterprises across banking, health care, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications. Engineers have dealt with legacy systems, complex integrations, demanding service requirements and business processes that rarely fit neatly into a textbook architecture.

These capabilities are directly relevant to enterprise AI. Building an agent that performs well in a controlled demonstration is one challenge; making it work with an enterprise’s existing applications, data, permissions and operating procedures is another.

India can build on this foundation by developing teams that combine AI engineering with domain expertise and customer engagement. The forward-deployed engineer must be comfortable writing code, but also asking the right questions of a business leader, understanding why a workflow exists and identifying what should change before automating it.

This calls for a shift in talent development. Programming skills remain essential, but they must be complemented by data engineering, systems thinking, model evaluation, security awareness and the ability to communicate with non-technical stakeholders.

India’s opportunity is, therefore, broader than building foundation models. It includes helping enterprises turn advances in AI into systems that solve real business problems.

Architecture, however, is only part of the equation. Enterprises also need proprietary, analyst-curated datasets that are clean, trusted and continuously enriched with business context. Historical decisions, validated metrics and domain knowledge can make AI systems more relevant and useful over time.

When scalable AI is combined with this accumulated intelligence, products become harder to replicate, customer value can compound and competitive advantages become more durable. FDE can help create this advantage by bringing engineers closer to enterprise workflows, identifying recurring problems and translating practical insights into reusable products and platforms.

For Indian technology companies, this creates an opportunity to move beyond delivering predefined tasks towards taking greater responsibility for outcomes. Instead of measuring success primarily through hours billed or milestones completed, teams can focus on improvements such as faster issue resolution, reduced processing time, better forecasting or fewer operational errors.

The key is to avoid building a separate solution for every customer. Successful companies will combine close customer collaboration with reusable components, shared engineering practices and products that improve with each deployment.

This opportunity is not guaranteed. A large talent pool alone will not establish global leadership in forward-deployed engineering.

First, companies must invest in practical AI engineering, giving teams experience deploying systems, evaluating their behaviour, managing failures and maintaining them after launch. Second, domain knowledge must become a core part of engineering education and professional development. Third, enterprises will expect robust data protection, access controls, auditability and human oversight wherever decisions carry significant consequences.

Indian firms must also develop stronger product thinking and closer relationships with global customers. The goal should be to move beyond executing technical specifications towards understanding business problems and owning the outcomes.

India has already demonstrated its ability to deliver technology at global scale. The next opportunity is to help determine how that technology is applied to real business problems.

As AI moves from generating answers to investigating problems and participating in workflows, enterprises will need engineers who understand both the technology and the context in which it operates. If India can combine its engineering strengths with deep domain intelligence, product development and operational expertise, forward-deployed engineering could become a meaningful next chapter in the country’s technology story.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Supratik Shankar, co-founder, Dview.